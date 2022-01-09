Scottish giants Celtic snap up exciting young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers

CELTIC have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window after snapping up young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers.

Fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibs had also shown an interest in signing Kenny, but he has opted to join Ange Postecoglou's side.

His arrival follows the signing of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate.

Kenny, 18, only made his senior debut for Sligo last season but hit 11 goals in 32 Premier Division games, including a hat-trick against the previous season's runners-up, Bohemians.

He ended the season as Sligo's top scorer as the Bit O' Red finish third in the league.

Kenny also made his mark in Europe, scoring against FH Hafnarfjordur in a 2-1 second-leg defeat in a Europa Conference League qualifier.

Sligo manager Liam Buckley praised Kenny's contribution to the club, saying his talent meant a move was always on the cards.

"Johnny has been magnificent for Sligo Rovers," said Buckley.

"At a very young age he showed all the attributes to make a successful career in the game and he can take great pride in what he has already achieved in these very early days.

"It was clear a move would occur at some point and as it comes now, all of our staff, players and coaches wish him the very best.

"He retains our support whenever needed."

Kenny has signed a five-year contract with the Glasgow giants and joins fellow Irish players James McCarthy and Liam Scales in the senior squad.

Scales, who also joined from the League of Ireland after his move from Shamrock Rovers in the summer, made a goalscoring league debut last month in the win over Dundee United.