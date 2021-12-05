'Stuff of dreams': Irish player Liam Scales marks Celtic debut with goal
Sport

'Stuff of dreams': Irish player Liam Scales marks Celtic debut with goal

Liam Scales celebrates his goal (Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images)

IRISHMAN Liam Scales marked his league debut for Celtic with a goal in a 3-0 win at Dundee United.

Before today, the 23-year-old had been restricted to just three substitute appearances in cup games since signing from Shamrock Rovers in August.

He was again sprung from the bench at Tannadice this afternoon but scored to wrap up the victory after strikes from Tom Rogic and David Turnbull.

Scales pounced on Liel Abada's ball across the edge of the box before rifling home a first-time strike just six minutes after coming on.

Speaking afterwards, the Wicklow native described his goal as "the stuff of dreams".

"It's unbelievable on my league debut to come on, it's just Roy of the Rovers stuff," he said afterwards.

"It fell for me on the edge of the box as I was running at it full steam so I just had a go.

"I was buzzing when it went in, I couldn't hold in my emotions."

He added: "I knew once it was falling to me I had to shoot, it was a no-brainer.

"My phone's hopping, it's going to take me the whole bus journey home to get through the messages on my phone.

"Everyone's delighted for me, it's the stuff of dreams."

Scales has had to bide his time for opportunities, despite first-choice left-back Greg Taylor having been ruled out with a shoulder injury since September

Manager Ange Postecoglou has instead opted for Scales' fellow summer signing Josip Juranovic, who is traditionally a right back, or 19-year-old academy product Adam Montgomery.

Even the much-maligned Boli Bolingoli has made two league appearances this season, playing the full 90 minutes both times.

The returning Taylor got the nod to start today as Juranovic switched to the right and Scales and Montgomery started on the bench.

However, the Irishman's cameo will no doubt give Postecoglou a pleasant headache as Celtic bid to regain the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops are next in action on Thursday night when they host Real Betis in their final Europa League game.

With Celtic unable to progress in the competition and already assured of a Europa Conference League berth, it could be an ideal opportunity to hand Scales his first start for the club.

See More: Celtic, Liam Scales

Related

'Do we look happy?' Hibs' Ryan Porteous trolls Rangers after semi-final win
Sport 2 weeks ago

'Do we look happy?' Hibs' Ryan Porteous trolls Rangers after semi-final win

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to Bertie Auld as Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion passes away
News 3 weeks ago

Tributes paid to Bertie Auld as Celtic legend and Lisbon Lion passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Celtic not happy with Liam Scales Ireland involvement
Sport 1 month ago

Celtic not happy with Liam Scales Ireland involvement

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

ON THIS DAY: Anglo-Irish writer, philosopher, and activist Frances Power Cobbe was born in 1822
Irish History 1 day ago

ON THIS DAY: Anglo-Irish writer, philosopher, and activist Frances Power Cobbe was born in 1822

By: Michael Murphy

Brace for stormy conditions and possible travel disruptions, Met Eireann warns
News 1 day ago

Brace for stormy conditions and possible travel disruptions, Met Eireann warns

By: Michael Murphy

Alec Baldwin has 'no guilt' over Halyna Hutchins shooting but admits career could be over
News 1 day ago

Alec Baldwin has 'no guilt' over Halyna Hutchins shooting but admits career could be over

By: Michael Murphy

Waste industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan named Director of the Year
Business 2 days ago

Waste industry leader Jacqueline O'Donovan named Director of the Year

By: Irish Post

Watch: The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl perform ‘Fairytale of New York’ on St. Patrick’s Day 1988
News 2 days ago

Watch: The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl perform ‘Fairytale of New York’ on St. Patrick’s Day 1988

By: Irish Post