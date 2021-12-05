'Stuff of dreams': Irish player Liam Scales marks Celtic debut with goal

IRISHMAN Liam Scales marked his league debut for Celtic with a goal in a 3-0 win at Dundee United.

Before today, the 23-year-old had been restricted to just three substitute appearances in cup games since signing from Shamrock Rovers in August.

He was again sprung from the bench at Tannadice this afternoon but scored to wrap up the victory after strikes from Tom Rogic and David Turnbull.

Scales pounced on Liel Abada's ball across the edge of the box before rifling home a first-time strike just six minutes after coming on.

Speaking afterwards, the Wicklow native described his goal as "the stuff of dreams".

"It's unbelievable on my league debut to come on, it's just Roy of the Rovers stuff," he said afterwards.

"It fell for me on the edge of the box as I was running at it full steam so I just had a go.

"I was buzzing when it went in, I couldn't hold in my emotions."

He added: "I knew once it was falling to me I had to shoot, it was a no-brainer.

"My phone's hopping, it's going to take me the whole bus journey home to get through the messages on my phone.

"Everyone's delighted for me, it's the stuff of dreams."

Scales has had to bide his time for opportunities, despite first-choice left-back Greg Taylor having been ruled out with a shoulder injury since September

Manager Ange Postecoglou has instead opted for Scales' fellow summer signing Josip Juranovic, who is traditionally a right back, or 19-year-old academy product Adam Montgomery.

Even the much-maligned Boli Bolingoli has made two league appearances this season, playing the full 90 minutes both times.

The returning Taylor got the nod to start today as Juranovic switched to the right and Scales and Montgomery started on the bench.

However, the Irishman's cameo will no doubt give Postecoglou a pleasant headache as Celtic bid to regain the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops are next in action on Thursday night when they host Real Betis in their final Europa League game.

With Celtic unable to progress in the competition and already assured of a Europa Conference League berth, it could be an ideal opportunity to hand Scales his first start for the club.