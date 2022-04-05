The 35-year-old performed well at the Valero Texas Open bringing his golf rank down to 41. The top 50 on the list get an automatic invitation to Augusta.

Speaking to RTE Sport yesterday after a practice round, Power said that he was a little taken back to the famed golf course.

"It's so far beyond even what I thought it would be," he said.

"Even as a spectator walking in here, there’s a different feeling. It’s so special. You feel you are in Mecca.

Great to see Waterford's Seamus Power make time for the fans😃 pic.twitter.com/XUHSAc0P5j — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) April 5, 2022

"I played a practice round yesterday. There were not many people around on the first tee, and I was more nervous than I have been for a lot of shots under pressure in tournaments. I’m just so happy to be part of it, he also added

"(The challenge is ) going to be around the greens I think. I’m long enough, from what I have seen so far, to be able to play the course, but it’s the precision into the greens, precision to put it in a place where you might be able to get up and down.

Power has spent 10 years in golf and has never featured at a major championship until now.

His rank in golf this time last year was in the high 400's. Power knows what he can and can't do as a golfer and has learnt that on his journey.

"It's fantastic. It’s completely flipped the view on my career so far," he said.

"I’m happy on and off the course. That goes a long way. I feel good with my game. I’ve had good results, I’ve been able to get in here (Augusta). It’s my first major so I’m just excited about the whole thing.

"Nothing in particular (changed). I think I came to terms with who I was as a golfer.

I spent years trying to do things that were difficult for me and I felt I needed to do them. I know what my limitations are. I know what I can do and I just play golf from there

He knows that winning the tournament is a longshot for him, but knows that just turning up to make the numbers isn't an option for him.

"To me, you are going to approach any tournament the same way, you are going to try and set up your game plan," he said.

"You are going to try and set up your mentality, try and get yourself into contention for Sunday afternoon to try and win the tournament. I know it's a long shot for someone like me, but it’s a 90-man field.

"I really like the golf course. I always thought it would suit my game and from what I have seen so far, I think it still does. We’ll see, but expectations are high.

There is no point in being in the tournament otherwise. I’m going to prepare as well as I can over the next few days and go from there."

The major kick's off next Thursday, 7 April to Sunday 10th April.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of The Masters for keen viewer's looking to know.