Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message
Sport

Shamrock Rovers defender mistook international call-up for LinkedIn spam message

Dublin , Ireland - 24 September 2021; Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after his side's victory over St Patrick's Athletic in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Richmond Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A SHAMROCK Rovers defender thought his call up to the Cape Verde national football team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations was a spam message on Linkedin. Roberto Lopes is now heading to the the tournament after the confusion.

Lopes received the alleged spam message from Rui Aguas back in 2019, Aguas was the manager at the time. The League of Ireland player ignored the message after he couldn't make heads or tails of the language. It almost cost him a chance at international football.

Lopes spoke to the Daily Mail and said his arrogance caused the blunder 

"Through sheer ignorance and probably rudeness, I didn't translate the message!" he told the paper

"I just assumed it was spam and was a standard LinkedIn greeting in Portuguese, which I don't speak."

Aguas contacted Lopes again to see if he had thought about playing for Cape Verde, he qualified through his father. Lopes used Google Translate to help him understand.

"I went back and copied and pasted the original message into Google Translate and he was asking me: 'We're trying to get some new players, would you like to declare for Cape Verde?'"Lopes  recalled.

"I was absolutely delighted as I never thought it was a real opportunity and it just presented itself in front of me - I'm just so glad I wrote back to him in time!

"Growing up, you often got prank phone calls pretending to be a club in England. You don't know how genuine the social media contact is until you get formal contact. The English message settled me and removed the skepticism I had."

Lopes made his debut for Cape Verde in 2019 in a friendly against Togo and has overcome any concerns in regards to the language barrier. The squad welcomed him with open arms. 

He said: "I was very excited to play international football but the nerves were due to the language.

"My mother's Irish and my dad speaks Creole but I never learned it. But once I landed and met the rest of my teammates, they were fantastic with me.

"Everyone spoke English, they all made the effort with me and helped me learn bits and pieces of Creole to help me when I'm on the pitch. It was brilliant, my first trip was amazing."

The squad is currently in Cameroon as preparations have got underway for their first game of the tournament against Ethiopia, which takes place on Sunday (January 9).

See More: African Cup Of Nations, Cape Verde, Football, Roberto Lopes, Shamrock Rovers

Related

Reporter demands apology as Klopp calls the AFCON a 'little tournament'
Sport 1 month ago

Reporter demands apology as Klopp calls the AFCON a 'little tournament'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan
Sport 1 hour ago

Brian Kerr and Michael Owen team up to launch football talent search in Pakistan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future
Sport 3 hours ago

Oleksandr Usyk's coach has hinted at a fight with Tyson Fury in the future

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish genealogical association’s new president is long-term Who Do You Think You Are? advisor
News 2 hours ago

Irish genealogical association’s new president is long-term Who Do You Think You Are? advisor

By: Fiona Audley

Titanic's 'Irish little boy' reveals how much he still makes from the film more than 20 years on
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Titanic's 'Irish little boy' reveals how much he still makes from the film more than 20 years on

By: Irish Post

Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job
Sport 5 hours ago

Paul O'Connell has refuted Munster links to top job

By: Conor O'Donoghue

QUIZ: Which Derry Girls character are you?
Entertainment 5 hours ago

QUIZ: Which Derry Girls character are you?

By: Irish Post

Celebrity Irish chef JP McMahon reveals a new restaurant could be on the cards for 2022
Life & Style 5 hours ago

Celebrity Irish chef JP McMahon reveals a new restaurant could be on the cards for 2022

By: Fiona Audley