Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt set for Dublin bout in February.
IRISH UFC FIGHTER'S Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt will fight each other in Dublin this February in Bellator 275 Both fighters expect the hype around the fight in February to live up to expectations.

McCourt spoke to Virgin Media Sport and felt that it could be one of the biggest Irish fights of all time.

“She’s one of the toughest fights I’m going to have and she’s one of the best in the world,” said McCourt.

“I think it’s so special that we’re both so highly ranked in one of the major organizations and it’s probably going to be the biggest Irish fight of all time.”

Kavanagh also spoke to the broadcaster and echoed the same sentiments as her opponent. She claimed that the fight was up there due to their rankings.

“Yeah, definitely, because we’re top 10,” said Kavanagh.

“Top five, actually, in the world. I don’t think any of the Irish lads have been that far.

“I agree with Leah, it is the biggest fight in Ireland.”

Previous Bellator events in Dublin have produced a strong Irish crowd, this was the seen at Bellator 275

McCourt and Kavanagh both agreed that the event should have an atmosphere like no other.

McCourt said,

“It’s definitely such an exciting fight for the fans to watch because we’re so different stylistically but we both love to finish and I think it’s just great.

“I think it’s going to be electric from the walkout to every second in the fight. It’s going to be such an experience for the fans.”

McCourt also believes that Dublin is becoming the fight capital of Europe. She said   “100%.”

“I’ve always said to everyone that if they could be at Bellator Dublin to do it.

“I’ve been to every show in the world and every promotion and especially in this day and age to feel that energy in an arena isn’t normal and it’s not something you’ll experience more than a couple of times.”

Both Irish women are not worried that the event will receive less attention because they are women

“The crowd is going to be pumped for this. No one’s going to leave their seat because it’s a women’s fight. This is going down, it’s going to be great.

