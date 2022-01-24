Six Irish athletes confirmed for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics
Sport

Six Irish athletes confirmed for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Seamus O'Connor of Ireland and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

THE WINTER Olympics is only a few weeks away and Team Ireland have today confirmed six participants to head to Beijiing. The event runs from 4-20 February. 

Four of the six have already acquired olympics experience at Pyeongchang 2018,, while this will be the first experience of a winter games for two. 

Tess Arbez will represent Ireland in Alpine Skiing. The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympian was born in Vetraz, Monthoux in France, with roots in Carlow and Dublin, and will compete in the Giant Slalom, Slalom and Super G events. 

Elsa Desmond, a qualified doctor, will take part in luge and will make history as the first to do so.

The Alpine Skiing Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super G and Alpine Combined events will be contested by Jack Gower. He also will feature for the first time at the games

Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby from Cork will take part in Freestyle Skiing.

Thomas Maloney Westgaard will compete in the 15km, 30km and 50km Cross Country events

Last but not least Seamus O’Connor will represent Ireland in Snowboard Halfpipe, this will be his third game. He was at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

“It’s an incredible honor to be heading into my third Olympic Games,” O’Connor said.

“I was the flagbearer for the last Games, and that was one of the most memorable moments in my life. I feel privileged to be able to compete in Beijing, and am really looking forward to spending time with my teammates, and to what the next few weeks will bring.” 

The Team are currently at a pre-games camp in Innsbruck, Austria, where they are training from their base in Mutters. 

This will be Team Ireland’s eighth involvement at a Winter Olympics, and brings the total number of Irish Winter Olympians to 33.   

See More: Winter Olympics

Related

Meet some of the Irish athletes aiming to make the 2022 Winter Olympics in 60 days.
Sport 1 month ago

Meet some of the Irish athletes aiming to make the 2022 Winter Olympics in 60 days.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish ski racer Florence fails to finish in difficult conditions at Winter Olympics
Sport 7 years ago

Irish ski racer Florence fails to finish in difficult conditions at Winter Olympics

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Ireland's teenage ski racer secured Winter Olympics spot ahead of sister
Sport 7 years ago

Ireland's teenage ski racer secured Winter Olympics spot ahead of sister

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Latest

Dana White details Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is close
Sport 1 hour ago

Dana White details Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is close

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights
Sport 3 hours ago

Bob Marley will finally appear on Bohemian's away jersey after the club secured naming rights

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mother and son charged after woman's body found in Coventry flat
News 21 hours ago

Mother and son charged after woman's body found in Coventry flat

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Ultimate betrayal of trust': Jail for man who defrauded elderly woman out of £33,000
News 22 hours ago

'Ultimate betrayal of trust': Jail for man who defrauded elderly woman out of £33,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port
News 23 hours ago

Laddie the Customs Dog helps gardaí uncover €1.4m worth of cocaine at Dublin Port

By: Gerard Donaghy