Six Irish athletes confirmed for Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics

THE WINTER Olympics is only a few weeks away and Team Ireland have today confirmed six participants to head to Beijiing. The event runs from 4-20 February.

Four of the six have already acquired olympics experience at Pyeongchang 2018,, while this will be the first experience of a winter games for two.

Tess Arbez will represent Ireland in Alpine Skiing. The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympian was born in Vetraz, Monthoux in France, with roots in Carlow and Dublin, and will compete in the Giant Slalom, Slalom and Super G events.

Elsa Desmond, a qualified doctor, will take part in luge and will make history as the first to do so.

TEAM IRELAND BEIJING 2022



⭐️Team Announcement 🇮🇪#TeamIreland has officially named 6⃣ athletes who will compete in the #Beijing2022 Winter Olympic Games!

🏂Seamus O'Connor

⛷️Bubba Newby

⛷️Thomas Maloney Westgaard

⛷️Tess Arbez

⛷️Jack Gower

🛷Elsa Desmondhttps://t.co/FDj5BMnVNS pic.twitter.com/T40DnrhZrz — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) January 24, 2022

The Alpine Skiing Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super G and Alpine Combined events will be contested by Jack Gower. He also will feature for the first time at the games

Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby from Cork will take part in Freestyle Skiing.

Thomas Maloney Westgaard will compete in the 15km, 30km and 50km Cross Country events

Last but not least Seamus O’Connor will represent Ireland in Snowboard Halfpipe, this will be his third game. He was at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

“It’s an incredible honor to be heading into my third Olympic Games,” O’Connor said.

“I was the flagbearer for the last Games, and that was one of the most memorable moments in my life. I feel privileged to be able to compete in Beijing, and am really looking forward to spending time with my teammates, and to what the next few weeks will bring.”

The Team are currently at a pre-games camp in Innsbruck, Austria, where they are training from their base in Mutters.

This will be Team Ireland’s eighth involvement at a Winter Olympics, and brings the total number of Irish Winter Olympians to 33.