The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony, location and everything else you need to know
Sport

The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony, location and everything else you need to know

Athletes from left: Iran, Ireland, Iceland,Uzbekistan and Turkey carry their national flags as they take part in the Closing Ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on February 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

CHINA AND BEIJING will become the first country ever to host both the winter and summer versions of the event this month. 

One of the best parts about the Olympics is the opening ceremony, Beijing's 2022 winter version will be no different and if 2008 was anything to go by, olympics fans are in for a treat

Six athletes will represent Team Ireland. They will compete at the games in just over ten days, when they kick off on February 4th, and bring the total number of Irish Winter Olympians to 33.

Here are all the details you need.

The opening ceremony?

The famed opening ceremony will start on Friday February 4th.

How long will it last?

The ceremony is due to get underway at 11.30-12pm GMT and has been given a provisional running time of around one hour and 40 minutes, though these events tend to overrun.

Location of opening ceremony being held

Many fans will remember the famous (Beijing National Stadium) Bird’s Nest which was used in the 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

The Beijing National Stadium will be used for closing ceremony like the opening one.

What can we expect from the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

4,000 performers are expected to perform

Winter Olympics - Previews - Day -5 : News Photo Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Who will light the torch

Organizers have not confirmed who will light the famous Olympic torch.

Will there be fans at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

No, due to Coid-19, tickets did not go on sale, but nnvited groups of spectators will be present on site during the games.

There is also a diplomatic boycott of the games over human rights abuses by many countries such as Britain, Canada, USA and Australia.

Team Ireland flag bearers

Ireland's flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony are Brendan Newby and Elsa Desmond. This isn't the first time Newby was a flag bearer. He carried the flag for the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang 2018,

See More: Team Ireland, Winter Olympics

Related

Ireland's inspiring athletes return from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with plenty to be proud about
Sport 4 months ago

Ireland's inspiring athletes return from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with plenty to be proud about

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland's Dunlevy and McCrystal win Gold again at Tokyo Paralympics
Sport 4 months ago

Ireland's Dunlevy and McCrystal win Gold again at Tokyo Paralympics

By: Harry Brent

More medals for Ireland as Dunlevy and McCrystal claim Gold at Paralympics
Sport 5 months ago

More medals for Ireland as Dunlevy and McCrystal claim Gold at Paralympics

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Johnny Sexton is aiming for a new IRFU deal after the Six Nations
Sport 2 hours ago

Johnny Sexton is aiming for a new IRFU deal after the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer thanks to Ed Sheeran
Sport 18 hours ago

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer thanks to Ed Sheeran

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leaving Cert to proceed with "extensive changes" despite calls for hybrid model
News 19 hours ago

Leaving Cert to proceed with "extensive changes" despite calls for hybrid model

By: Connell McHugh

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has called time on his illustrious NFL career
Sport 19 hours ago

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has called time on his illustrious NFL career

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle ready for hat-trick in Irish Champion Hurdle
Sport 20 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle ready for hat-trick in Irish Champion Hurdle

By: Conor O'Donoghue