The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony, location and everything else you need to know

CHINA AND BEIJING will become the first country ever to host both the winter and summer versions of the event this month.

One of the best parts about the Olympics is the opening ceremony, Beijing's 2022 winter version will be no different and if 2008 was anything to go by, olympics fans are in for a treat

Six athletes will represent Team Ireland. They will compete at the games in just over ten days, when they kick off on February 4th, and bring the total number of Irish Winter Olympians to 33.

Here are all the details you need.

Meet the six athletes representing Team Ireland at the Beijing Winter Olympics.@TeamIreland https://t.co/ocBrEyHKSL via @breakingnewsie — Dublin Lunar New Year (@DublinLunarNY) February 1, 2022

The opening ceremony?

The famed opening ceremony will start on Friday February 4th.

How long will it last?

The ceremony is due to get underway at 11.30-12pm GMT and has been given a provisional running time of around one hour and 40 minutes, though these events tend to overrun.

Location of opening ceremony being held

Many fans will remember the famous (Beijing National Stadium) Bird’s Nest which was used in the 2008 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

The Beijing National Stadium will be used for closing ceremony like the opening one.

What can we expect from the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

4,000 performers are expected to perform

Who will light the torch

Organizers have not confirmed who will light the famous Olympic torch.

Will there be fans at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

No, due to Coid-19, tickets did not go on sale, but nnvited groups of spectators will be present on site during the games.

There is also a diplomatic boycott of the games over human rights abuses by many countries such as Britain, Canada, USA and Australia.

Team Ireland flag bearers

Ireland's flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony are Brendan Newby and Elsa Desmond. This isn't the first time Newby was a flag bearer. He carried the flag for the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang 2018,