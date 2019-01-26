Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?

INTERIM Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increased his chances of landing the job permanently after a 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal.

Former teammate Phil Neville led the calls for Solskjaer to be considered for the role permanently ahead of United’s win at the Emirates.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for United against his former club and Jesse Lingard made it 2-0, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back for the Gunners before the break.

Advertisement

However Anthony Martial pounced to make it 3-1 after Petr Cech could only parry Paul Pogba’s shot on 82 minutes.

Solsjkaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December with many expecting him to move aside for a higher profile candidate in the summer.

Having led Molde to their first Tippeligaen titles he struggled in the Premier League with Cardiff and despite being a United legend, was seen as a managerial stop gap.

But after eight wins from eight games, the chances of him returning to Molde at the end of the season look slimmer by the week.

Phil Neville says "ruthless" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a great chance of being Man Utd boss on a full-time basis. #ARSMUN 👉 https://t.co/MUgiqLO2MV#bbcfacup pic.twitter.com/VK8ki9h531 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 25, 2019

Speaking on Match of the Day ahead of Friday night’s game, Neville said the ‘ruthless’ Norwegian was always cut out to be a manager.

Advertisement

“Look, I think he’s got the best seat in the house, I really do,” he said of Solskjaer’s prospects of getting the job permanently.

“People think it’s easy to go out and get Pochettino or Zidane.

“It’s not, and I think if he keeps winning, he’ll end up with the job.”

Solsjkaer has transformed a team that looked listless under Mourinho.

The team has renewed vigour and freedom, while Solskjaer’s decision to throw on two forwards late on despite leading was in stark contrast to his defensive minded predecessor.

Pundits and many United fans are of the same opinion as Neville and believe Solskjaer has earned the right to be considered for the United role full time.

Board must be starting to think about giving it to Solskjaer, so that they can start planning transfers/squad for next season. If he doesn’t make top four, it isn’t his fault. #MUFC — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) 25 January 2019

Advertisement

We have gone beyond the point where we can say anyone could have inspired this Manchester United revival after the Mourinho-inspired madness. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to be a very strong contenders to get the job permanently now #ARSMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9Dj78U2VAT — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) 25 January 2019

I haven't seen Ander Herrera consistently play as well as he has been since Solskjær came in. He's been unplayable. Sign him up! — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) 25 January 2019

Solskjaer again gets his gameplan right - even if it wasn't quite perfect tonight - with that all the more impressive because it's so much more defined than a manager in the job longer, and even gets a substitution right. The debates against him going with every match. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) 25 January 2019

Advertisement

@ManUtd what more proof do you need? Keep the Ole man Solskjaer at his job. Don't take our salvation away from us. — Nerve Bender (@okemzuruoke) 25 January 2019