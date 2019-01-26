Has Solskjaer done enough to land Manchester United job permanently after Arsenal win?
Solskjaer made it eight wins from eight as United boss (Image: Getty)

INTERIM Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer increased his chances of landing the job permanently after a 3-1 FA Cup win at Arsenal.

Former teammate Phil Neville led the calls for Solskjaer to be considered for the role permanently ahead of United’s win at the Emirates.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for United against his former club and Jesse Lingard made it 2-0, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back for the Gunners before the break.

Alexis Sanchez scored against his former club (Image: Getty)
However Anthony Martial pounced to make it 3-1 after Petr Cech could only parry Paul Pogba’s shot on 82 minutes.

Solsjkaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December with many expecting him to move aside for a higher profile candidate in the summer.

Having led Molde to their first Tippeligaen titles he struggled in the Premier League with Cardiff and despite being a United legend, was seen as a managerial stop gap.

But after eight wins from eight games, the chances of him returning to Molde at the end of the season look slimmer by the week.

Speaking on Match of the Day ahead of Friday night’s game, Neville said the ‘ruthless’ Norwegian was always cut out to be a manager.

“Look, I think he’s got the best seat in the house, I really do,” he said of Solskjaer’s prospects of getting the job permanently.

“People think it’s easy to go out and get Pochettino or Zidane.

“It’s not, and I think if he keeps winning, he’ll end up with the job.”

Solsjkaer has transformed a team that looked listless under Mourinho.

The team has renewed vigour and freedom, while Solskjaer’s decision to throw on two forwards late on despite leading was in stark contrast to his defensive minded predecessor.

Pundits and many United fans are of the same opinion as Neville and believe Solskjaer has earned the right to be considered for the United role full time.

