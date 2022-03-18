Stephen Kenny believes Ireland are going in the direction ahead of squad announcement today
STEPHEN KENNY believes that Ireland's radical shift in the football team's recruitment is having a positive effect on the national side and that he can already see a difference in his young side. 

Ireland and the former League of Ireland boss are aiming to make it to Euro 2024 with a crop of young stars that have come into the fore the past year.

Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidel, Chiedozie Ogbene, and others have infused fresh life into this Irish team and are likely to be part of Kenny's squad when he names the panel for the double-header at home to Belgium and Lithuania next week. 

Kenny signed his Ireland deal last week after a long spell of rumours and speculation around his future. He now hopes to guide the country to its first finals under his management. 



Speaking on the Late Late Show last night Kenny spoke about his time as Ireland boss and what he wants to come next. 

"We have a brilliant captain in Séamus Coleman who is an iconic figure in Ireland, our vice captain like Shane Duffy and John Egan, it would be brilliant for them to lead the team to the Euros in Germany in 2024 which would be very significant historically, he said " 

Kenny also backed his stance of Ireland having the younger players despite the lack of talent on show in an interview three years ago with Marian Finucane and has proven to be correct

"It was hugely necessary. Marian Finucane interviewed me on the radio, three years ago, she said we see all the young players come through the different systems to the Irish rugby team, it's full of young players and where are the young Irish footballers, there aren't any coming through, why not, she asked me that question," Kenny said.

"She was right, it was a question not asked enough. I said they are there, believe me that they are there.

"I knew we had a great group coming through, the most talented group we had come through in many years, and I have seen them, we put 15 in in the last year, 15 have come through the international system, from right across the country, the 32 counties and there is more on the way.

"We had 15 in one year which is a radical shift, we only had one defeat in the last 10 games which was with Ronaldo's late goal, so they are getting better, we are improving, the team is getting better.

"There is a great connection between the players and the Irish public, they identify with them, a lot of these players are new heroes of the future.

"I feel privileged to be Irish manager, it was great with myself and Keith Andrews and the rest of the staff to get to carry on the opportunity we've had since we were with the U21 team and we're delighted to get that opportunity," Kenny added.

The Irish squad will be announced later today with many of the younger talents that made their starts this year expected to feature.



 

