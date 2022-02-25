The FAI are in talks with UEFA to move Ireland's game with Ukraine in June to a neutral venue

IRELAND'S NATIONS League game with Ukraine in June is almost certainly set to be moved to a neutral venue after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday after UEFA made scheduling changes to it's calendars.

The football governing body, in a statement asked all Russian and Ukrainian teams to 'play in neutral venues until further notice' amid the conflict.

'At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice, Uefa said"

Now Ireland's clash with the Ukraine in the city of Lviv on June 14th will more than likely be moved.

In 2008, Uefa applied a no-risk policy over the political instability between Russia and Georgia by switching Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier from Tbilisi to Mainz in Germany.

It's been reported that the FAI, UEFA, and the Ukraine Association of Football have been in talks after Russia's invasion of the region.

No confirmation has been announced yet of a new venue.

In other news Uefa confirmed that the Champions League will now be taken away from Saint Petersburg on Saturday May 28.The game will now be moved to the Stade de France in Paris.

In a statement they said

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET."

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."

"Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."