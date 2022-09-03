The FAI are set to investigate its ticket systems after empty seats were spotted in their sold out in the Women's World cup qualifier
AN INVESTAGATION by the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) is set to take place regarding their ticketing process of the women's international games. 

Ireland made history this week after beating Finland 1-0 in the Tallaght Stadium. 

Their win means they have made the playoffs for the World Cup. 

According to the FAI back in July, the fixture was sold out within 30 minutes of their sale.  

2,000 tickets were given to children through the clubs/school's initiative. 

The record attendance for a women's game is 5,328. This happened in the 2019 win over Ukraine. The FAI expected more for Thursday's game, and it did infact happen. 

6,952 people watched the Girls in Green make history in Tallaght. 



 

However, the 6,952 is short of the 8,000 capacities that the Dublin stadium holds. 

The FAI are said to be looking into reason for the empty seats in the ground. A review the issue will take place at the end of the window as part of their standard reviews of every international fixture. 

Vera Pauw, Ireland's manager commented on the issue as well.  

"I saw a few seats empty, so a few did not show up, which was a shame because there were so many other girls who wanted to come," she said 

Ireland will play Slovakia next Tuesday in their final group game. Afte the result they will know their standings in the play-offs. The chances of getting a bye to round 2 are still intact and will increased with a win. 

