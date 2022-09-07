The Gaelic Games Council of Britain have launched a Coaching, Safeguarding and Workshops programme
Sport

The Gaelic Games Council of Britain have launched a Coaching, Safeguarding and Workshops programme

THE GAA HAVE launched a Coaching, Safeguarding and Workshops programme for individuals in Britian looking to become get involved in Gaelic games. 

This will include Britain LGFA Britain Camogie and Men's GAA.

The workshops will be run by expert tutors in their field and will go from September 2022 to February 2023. 

The venues will vary from Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Watford, Leeds, Watford, Manchester, Ruislip, and online classes throughout the year. 

More details can be found here in the Google Drive link. 

DBS will be needed prior to courses as one of the "Three Pillars", which includes Safeguarding and Coaching. 

See More: GAA

Related

All this weekend’s GAA matches in Roscommon have been postponed after the referee strike following assault this week
Sport 4 days ago

All this weekend’s GAA matches in Roscommon have been postponed after the referee strike following assault this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A referee strike in Roscommon may take place this weekend after the assault during a minor match this week
Sport 5 days ago

A referee strike in Roscommon may take place this weekend after the assault during a minor match this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eamon Murray has stepped down as the Meath Ladies manager
Sport 1 week ago

Eamon Murray has stepped down as the Meath Ladies manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker Prize
Culture 2 minutes ago

Irish author Claire Keegan shortlisted for Booker Prize

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland will play in the second round of the World Cup play-offs, but who could they face next?
Sport 2 minutes ago

Ireland will play in the second round of the World Cup play-offs, but who could they face next?

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Coca Cola Ireland's top brand for 18th year
Business 36 minutes ago

Coca Cola Ireland's top brand for 18th year

By: Irish Post

Colin Farrell to to be honoured in America for AIDS advocacy work
News 1 hour ago

Colin Farrell to to be honoured in America for AIDS advocacy work

By: Connell McHugh

Grace O'Malley: 12 fascinating facts about Ireland's fearless Pirate Queen
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Grace O'Malley: 12 fascinating facts about Ireland's fearless Pirate Queen

By: Irish Post