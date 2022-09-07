The Gaelic Games Council of Britain have launched a Coaching, Safeguarding and Workshops programme

THE GAA HAVE launched a Coaching, Safeguarding and Workshops programme for individuals in Britian looking to become get involved in Gaelic games.

This will include Britain LGFA Britain Camogie and Men's GAA.

The workshops will be run by expert tutors in their field and will go from September 2022 to February 2023.

The venues will vary from Birmingham, London, Glasgow, Watford, Leeds, Watford, Manchester, Ruislip, and online classes throughout the year.

More details can be found here in the Google Drive link.

DBS will be needed prior to courses as one of the "Three Pillars", which includes Safeguarding and Coaching.