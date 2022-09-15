The person who assaulted a referee in Roscommon last month could receive a 96-week suspension
A SPECIAL competitions control committee in Roscommon has proposed that the person responsible for assaulting a referee earlier this year should get a 96-week suspension.  

Last month, during a minor game between St. Aidan’s and St. Dominic’s, the referee Kevin Naughton was assaulted in Ballyforan on 31 August. 

Naughton was taken to hospital and was later out the same day.  

The Rossies' CCC have proposed the ban after viewing the referee's report. 

The Roscommon Herald reports the individual has been handed a close to two-year suspension for his involvement in the matter, which forced the game to be abandoned early. 

The paper also reports that the St. Aidan’s, can either accept the proposed suspension or choose to seek a hearing. 

This month a referee strike took place after referees withdrew their services in protest of the incident.

GAA referee David Gough admitted that the abuse was unwelcome and unwarranted 

The abuse is unwelcome, it's unwarranted, it has been homophobic on occasion, and it does distress people and cause a certain level of anxiety and affect people's mental health and well-being. 

"At a club game and underage games where there might not be the same volume of support there, or football in a club ground, it's definitely more audible and it is something to be worried about." 

