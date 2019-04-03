Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National
Sport

Weight blow for hot favourite Tiger Roll ahead of this Saturday’s Grand National

Davy Russell riding Tiger Roll (R) clear of the last to win The Randox Health Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase from Pleasant Company and David Mullins (L) at Aintree racecourse on April 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Tiger Roll's chances of making Grand National history were dealt a blow after it was confirmed that top weight Bristol De Mai will not race on Saturday.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight year-old was due to carry 11st 10lb in the world's most famous steeplechase.

Bristol De Mai will still feature at Aintree this year, but will instead compete in the Betway Bowl on Thursday.

All horses left in the showpiece occasion will now have to carry an extra four pounds, which would take Tiger Roll’s weight to 11st 5lb. He entered last year's race at 10st 13lb.

Advertisement
Davy Russell celebrates after riding Tiger Roll to victory during the 2018 Randox Health Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on April 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And as expectation builds, racing expert Karl Hedley has tipped the JP McManus-owned Anibale Fly for the big one on Saturday.

“Anibale Fly is taking the same path that he took when finishing fourth in this race last year,” he told The Irish Post.

“Like then, he was once again placed in the Gold Cup and despite being top weight, this has clearly always been his target for the ever-shrewd Tony Martin.

“Barry Geraghty is likely to be in the plate once again and they will be hoping for a bit of better luck this time around.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates with horse Al Boum Photo following their victory in The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase ahead of Barry Geraghty and horse Anibale Fly during the Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Festival on March 15, 2019. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Advertisement

“Tiger Roll will be the idea of the winner for a lot of people and like the selection he too is coming here with an identical path into the race as last year. He has a huge following but offers little value at his current price.

“At a huge price Don Poli could be a force to be reckoned with. This former Lexus Chase winner hinted at a return to form with a recent placed effort at Down Royal. He looks massive value at around 80/1 at present to grab one of the first five places home.”

Grand National Thursday

The three-day Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse begins with a feast of action on Grand National Thursday, April 4.

The seven-race programme starts with four G1 prizes on the bounce, with the feature £250,000 G1 Betway Aintree Hurdle (3.25pm) attracting 16 entries.

Nicky Henderson has captured the two and a half mile highlight four times since 2011 and, if successful in 2019, would equal Toby Balding's record of five wins in the race.

The Henderson team is led by the 2017 winner Buveur D'Air, who fell at the third flight when going for a third consecutive G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle victory at the Cheltenham Festival last month, while G1 Christmas Hurdle heroine Verdana Blue, Brain Power and We Have A Dream are also entered.

Advertisement

A strong Irish challenge, made up of seven entries in total, includes G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle second Melon (Willie Mullins), plus the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Apple's Jade and Samcro.

See More: Aintree, Grand National 2019, Tiger Roll

Related

Grand National 2017: Our picks and where to put your money
Sport 1 year ago

Grand National 2017: Our picks and where to put your money

By: Irish Post

The Jockey’s Journal: Win at Aintree is positive step during tough year for Mouse Morris
Sport 2 years ago

The Jockey’s Journal: Win at Aintree is positive step during tough year for Mouse Morris

By: Dougie Costello

Karl Hedley's racing tips: Saturday at Sandown and Aintree
News 3 years ago

Karl Hedley's racing tips: Saturday at Sandown and Aintree

By: Irish Post

Latest

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman
News 1 hour ago

Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman

By: Stephen Mahon

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown
Sport 3 hours ago

‘If he walks on a tight line, then so be it. Some of us did’ – Neil Lennon backs Celtic skipper Scott Brown

By: Stephen Mahon

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools
News 8 hours ago

Religious holidays like Christmas and St Patrick’s Day could be 'phased out' of Irish Catholic primary schools

By: Jack Beresford

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms
News 9 hours ago

Scientists warn price of pint could double as global beer shortage looms

By: Jack Beresford

Northern Irish town named among top 10 in UK for extra-marital affairs
News 11 hours ago

Northern Irish town named among top 10 in UK for extra-marital affairs

By: Jack Beresford