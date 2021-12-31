Thomas Tuchel not happy with Romelu Lukaku over interview
THOMAS TUCHEL has hit out at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's claims in an explosive interview. The Belgian revealed that is not happy at Chelsea due to the Germans tactics.

Chelsea, who have won four of their past 10 league games and have several injury problems, have faltered in the title race. They will now have to deal with this extra headache.

Tuchel in his press conference said that Lukaku has hurt his side’s focus with his comments.

“We don’t like it, of course. It brings noise that we don’t need and it’s not helpful,” Chelsea’s manager said. “We don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is, said German

It is easy to take lines out of context, shorten lines, make headlines and then realize later that it is not so bad and maybe not what he meant. We don’t like it, I don’t like it because it’s noise that we don’t need. We need a calm environment and focus and this does not help.”

Lukaku interview

It's reported that  the interview took place three weeks ago. Lukaku told Sky Italia;

Physically I am fine,” . “But I am not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system.

“I won’t give up. I will be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional and I can’t give up now.”

He also added;

There are 3 teams at the top level: Barcelona, Real, Bayern. All the players dream of them, that's the truth. I thought I was going to one of those clubs after Inter". "This didn’t happen and I said: there is only one club where I can imagine myself, it's Chelsea”.

Last summer I didn't think about going to Chelsea until they really came with an offer. Simone Inzaghi behaved very well with me”.  Can we say that if Inter had offered me a new contract I would have stayed? “Yes.

Lukaku, joined Chelsea as a their record signing after leaving Internazionale for £97.5m last summer  The striker, who has scored seven times in 18 matches this season, said that he had held talks with his manager and that he wants to return to Inter one day.

Chelsea play Liverpool this Sunday in a huge game that could decide the fate of the league title.

