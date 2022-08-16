Tiger Woods is set to meet with 20 of the world's best golfers to discuss the threat posed by LIV Golf series
A HOST of the world's top golfers are set to meet over the threat posed by LIV Golf series. 

The likes of Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy are set to attend a meeting with 20 of the world's best golfers before the BMW Championship, which starts on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. 

The LIV funded event funded by Saudi Arabia has offered huge sums to the world's best golfers, and quite a few have taken up the offer. 

Former world number one Phil Mickelson received a huge sign on bonus to play in the first even in St Albans. Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson are some of the other names that have agreed to join the new breakaway golf league. 

It has also been reported that Australia's Cameron Smith is also set to join LIV. 

It was reported that Wood's turned down a figure worth $800M to take part. 



 

An unnamed PGA Tour player told ESPN: "It's a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf." 

A PGA Tour Player Advisory Council meeting is also scheduled for Tuesday, and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is due to address the players separately, per ESPN. Fire Pit Collective wrote: "Supposedly everything is on the table, from major championship boycotts to Monahan's future to a larger compromise (with LIV)." 

McIlroy who has been extremely critical of players switching to LIV, spoke on the matter again. 

"There's no room in the golf world for LIV Golf. 

"I don't agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow, I'd be super happy." 

