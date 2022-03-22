Troy Parrott says he needs to do more if he wants to have a fruitful football career for club and country

IRELAND'S TROY PARROTT has claimed that he knows he is not doing enough to forge a fruitful football career and a switch went in his head that made him realise that.

Parrott has been touted as one of Ireland's best young players and people who have followed the Dubliners career know the talent the 20-year-old possesses.

Parrott struggled under former Spurs boss Jose Mourimho and was sent out on loan to lower league outfits Millwall and Ipswich Town to gain more senior experience in football.

He now finds himself at League One club MK Dons.

His form in Milton Keynes hasn't been as fruitful as he'd once like and the Spurs loanee knows that he needs to do more if he wants to fulfil his potential.

Parrott was speaking to the media ahead of Ireland's games against Belgium and Lithuania

"I just realised that ultimately you get one shot at this football game and where I was at the time wasn’t helping me get to where I wanted to get to and I realised I just needed to do more," said Parrott

"I didn’t need to change anything off the pitch. I was living how I should have been. I have my family around me which is good for me so most of it was just on the pitch stuff."

His two goals at the start of the month against Cheltenham were his first since October and he now believes that he can kick on for club and country after learning his trade in England's third division.

"You should train how you play and that’s one of the things I have picked up while I have been out on loan. I just try to give my best and try and (will try to) be one of the best players in training when I get back", he said.

"I am playing a lot of games and gathering as much experience as I can, and, hopefully, it will do me the world of good when I get back.

"I can only see ways I can improve when I am playing as many games as I am and learning the trade of what I can and can’t do. I want to keep improving and go back there and be the best I can be."

Ireland play Belgium on the 26th of March and then play Lithuania on the 29th.

Both games will be played in the Aviva Stadium.