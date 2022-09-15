Ulster will rename on of their stands after the late Nevin Spence to mark the 10-year anniversary of his tragic passing

IT HAS BEEN announced today that Irish provincial rugby club Ulster will rename one of their stands after the late Nevin Spence. This will be done to mark the 10th year of his anniversary of his death.

The former Ulster winger died, along with his brother Graham and father Noel, in an accident at the family farm in Hillsborough, County Down on 15 September 2012, where they were overcome by fumes in a slurry tank. Spence's sister was treated in hospital and survived the accident.

He was 22-years of age at the time and had played over 40 times for Ulster before this.

He was also a member of Ireland's U20 side, earning 11 caps for the younger Irish side.

Today it was announced that the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium will officially be renamed the Nevin Spence Memorial.



On the 10-year anniversary of the tragic passing of former player, Nevin Spence, Ulster Rugby has today announced plans to dedicate the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour. #AlwaysWithUs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0blgVDsNPV — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 15, 2022



The 10-year anniversary will also be remembered this week between rivals Connacht and Ulster in the opening round of the URC this weekend.

"With every passing year, we are reminded of what a tragic loss the Spence family, together with the rugby community, suffered 10 years ago today," said Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie.

"Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby.

"The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home."