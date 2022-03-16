Veteran horse trainer Paul Nicholls gives his day two tips for Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM GOT off to a flyer yesterday on the opening day and day two promises to produce more of the same.

Today punters and racing fans will get to see Sir Gerhard in the The Ballymore Novices Hurdle and Tiger Roll in the Glenfarclas Chase along with many other horses.

Paul Nicholls has trained 3000 winners, won the 2012 Grand National, four Cheltenham Gold Cups and has been crowned British jump racing Champion Trainer twelve times.

Speaking to Betfair, the veteran gave his tips for Day 2 of the festival

13:30 - Stage Star

He has won all his three races this season and has looked better each time. His record speaks for itself, he is in good shape, we still don't know how good he is and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on against the hot favourite Sir Gerhard. Stage Star has a great attitude, stays well, and will not mind if the forecast rain turns the ground soft.

A day we've all been waiting for! Three runners, starting with a big one - Stage Star in the Grade 1 Ballymore Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival (1:30). Later, Diderot runs in the 6:15 at Newcastle, then Proclaimer runs in the 7:00 at Kempton. Good luck to all owners! #OwnersGroup pic.twitter.com/joS6I1quoS — Owners Group (@ownersgroupuk) March 16, 2022

14:10 - Bravemansgame

He has been superb this season, winning four out of four over fences and his jumping has been electric from day one. We've set him some stiff tasks against experienced horses but he has answered every question, has loads of class, jumps for fun and looks tailor made for the King George VI Chase at Kempton next Christmas.

Bravemansgame doesn't take a lot of training and has improved as I expected for his latest victory at Newbury last month. Crucially, he is a much stronger horse this year and he returns to Cheltenham in top order. I'm confident of a big show from Bravemansgame who handles soft ground.

14:10 - Threeunderthrufive

He is progressive, has won his last four races over fences, stays very well, jumps soundly and is tough and genuine. It's fair to say he has quite a bit to find on form with Bravemansgame but he keeps on winning and soft ground would certainly help his cause because he keeps galloping all day. Long term he looks an ideal candidate for the Coral Welsh National.

14:50 - McFabulous

He was going over fences this season but an accident in the autumn meant that he couldn't run until Christmas so he is staying over hurdles for the time being. The Coral looked the obvious target after he didn't stay three miles in the Cleeve Hurdle at this track at the end of January. This shorter trip is perfect for McFabulous who worked beautifully on an away day at Wincanton recently. I'm hopeful that he can be competitive off a handicap mark of 150.

15:30 - Politologue

This is the last season for who is a legend and has been a pleasure to train over the years. He's won the Tingle Creek twice, was successful in this race two years ago and was in the form of his life 12 months ago until a nosebleed forced us to withdraw him at the last moment.

He is a year older now and this looks a hotter race but I've kept him fresh and he is in good form after a spin round Wincanton last week. It wouldn't surprise me one bit to see him outrun his odds.

😍 Great to see Politologue back at @CheltenhamRaces for potentially the final run of his career



👀 Bravemansgame also looks an absolute picture@PFNicholls | #TheFestival pic.twitter.com/uF4iSBrT6x — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 16, 2022

16:50 - I'll Ridoto

I run two in this with Harry Cobden on Il Ridoto and Bryony Frost on Thyme White. Il Ridoto has found life tougher after winning impressively at Newbury in November. Last time at Lingfield there was no pace and it didn't suit him making the running. What he needs is a flat out, end to end gallop which he is likely to get and soft ground would definitely be a bonus for him.

16:50 - Thyme White

He just needed his first run of the season after a wind op and I was thrilled with the way he jumped when he finished second to Amarillo Sky at Wincanton. After a blip at Ascot where he spooked and unseated Harry Cobden he bounced back with a highly impressive win at Doncaster ridden by Bryony.

He jumped brilliantly that day and dotted up. That saw him raised to a mark of 142 so I've deliberately not run him since then to protect his rating. He continues to please at home and did a sparkling piece of work at Wincanton last week. Thyme White is 8lbs better off with Amarillo Sky but I'd have preferred drier ground for him