Bundee Aki axed from Ireland's Six Nations squad for 'disciplinary reasons'

BUNDEE AKI has been axed from Ireland's Six Nations squad for disciplinary reasons, the IRFU has revealed.

The centre has not travelled to Portugal for the team's pre-tournament training camp after confronting match officials in the wake of Connacht's URC defeat to Leinster on Saturday.

Uncapped Ulster centre Jude Postlethwaite, 23, has replaced Aki for Ireland, who get their campaign underway against France in Paris next Thursday, February 5.

"The IRFU can confirm that Bundee Aki has not travelled with the Men's senior squad to Portugal for disciplinary reasons," read a statement from the governing body.

"The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby.

"The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time.

"Aki has been replaced in the squad by Ulster's uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite."

The statement added that Leinster full-back Hugo Keenan is due to return to Ireland from Portugal tomorrow after sustaining a fractured thumb during training on Tuesday.

The IRFU's announcement came on the same day Aki was facing an Independent Disciplinary Committee in relation to a Misconduct Complaint made against him following the Leinster game.

A statement from the URC said Aki 'is alleged to have engaged with the match official team on several occasions in a manner which may be deemed to be in breach of the league's Disciplinary Rules related to Misconduct'.

Ireland are chasing a third Six Nations title in four years and after travelling to the holders next week, will host Italy in Dublin the following weekend.

They then travel to Twickenham to face England and round off their campaign with home games against Wales and Scotland.