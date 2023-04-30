'We haven't done it yet,' says Postecoglou but Celtic remain on course for treble after win over Rangers

CELTIC manager Ange Postecoglou has dampened talk of a possible treble, saying the club have 'a very good chance but we haven't done it yet'.

The Australian coach was speaking after his side booked their place in this season's Scottish Cup Final with a 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Hoops, who have already won this season's League Cup, require just one win from their remaining five league games to seal the title.

Should they be successful, they must then overcome Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup Final on June 3 to seal the treble.

'Embraced every challenge'

Pressed on the possibility of winning a record eighth Scottish domestic treble, Postecoglou preferred to focus on the progress the club had so far made since his appointment in June 2021 in the wake of a trophyless season.

"We've given ourselves a chance, a very good chance, but we haven't done it yet," the manager told Celtic TV.

"But I'm really proud of the whole group's progress from when we started 20-odd months ago.

"It's been remarkable just the way that they have embraced every challenge.

"It's not easy meeting the expectations of this football club but from my perspective, everything they have done to put us in this position has been outstanding."

Rangers lapse proves costly

Rangers have yet to beat Celtic this season and while they provided a stern challenge today, they were also masters of their own downfall.

The only goal of the game came towards the end of the first half after Callum McGregor took a quick free kick and picked out Matt O'Riley on the right.

As the Rangers defence raced back into position, the imminent threat seemed to have passed as O'Riley checked his run.

However, when the Dane went down after colliding with Nicholas Raskin just outside the box, the Rangers defence stopped, appearing to anticipate a free kick for the Celtic player.

No whistle was forthcoming from referee Don Robertson but as the Rangers defence stood still, Daizen Maeda pounced.

He picked up the loose ball and hooked it in for Jota to nip in and head beyond Allan McGregor.

With their season on the line, rangers looked the more threatening after the break, with Cameron Carter-Vickers acrobatically clearing to deny Alfredo Morelos on the goal line.

Joe hart was at full stretch to turn a Scott Arfield drive around the post, while Fashion Sakala fired wide with the goal at his mercy after James Tavernier's drive rebounded off the post.

Meanwhile, at the other end, McGregor had to be alert to divert a Kyogo Furuhashi behind for a corner.

'Relentless'

After the game, Postecoglou acknowledged Rangers had made them work for the victory.

"I'm very pleased and very proud of the group," he told Celtic TV.

"We had to earn it today, we had to work hard but it's just a testament to the progress of this group of players that they're just not going to yield."

He added: "We want to be known as a team that, yes, wants to score goals, wants be exciting, but above all, wants to be relentless in our approach.

"It's not easy to do because you're asking players to consistently put in an effort that requires not just the physical output, but the mental strength to be able to do it, and the lads are tremendous in that department."