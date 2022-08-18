Will Smallbone believes that 'fans can help Ireland reach their debut U21 European Championships
Sport

Will Smallbone believes that 'fans can help Ireland reach their debut U21 European Championships

Ascoli Piceno , Italy - 14 June 2022; Will Smallbone of Republic of Ireland in action against Samuele Ricci of Italy during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying group F match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at Stadio Cino e Lillo Del Duca in Ascoli Piceno, Italy. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland's Will Smallbone believes that 'fans can help Ireland reach their debut U21 European Championships. 

Ireland will play in a Euro play-off against Israel next month and Jim Crawford's side are being tipped to reach the finals. 

Smallbone, who is joined Stoke on loan from Southampton this summer has given an exclusive interview to FAITV on the team's ambitions. 

"The fans can help us so much I think, to see a packed out Tallaght Stadium would be unbelievable, and I think that could be the edge that we need to go through," he said. 

The 22-year-old scored his first goals for the Republic of Ireland U21 team, with a brace in a 3–0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 in June. He then by scored a volley from outside the box three days later, to open the scoring in a 3–1 win over Montenegro U21. 

Ireland lost out to Italy in their group, but Smallbone has claimed there is a 'real togetherness' in the Ireland U21 group despite the loss.  

"I think that it's a good sign of our mentality, that we wanted to be pushing Italy all the way, and I think we did." 

"I think there's a real togetherness in this group, everyone looks forward to going away with Ireland and looks forward to playing the games and I think, once you get that winning bond together, then it can't really be broken." 

Smallbone also recently gave an interview to Hampshire Live about his move to Stoke and said that he was buzzing to move to bet365 Stadium to work with former Northern Ireland boss Michael O' Neill. 

"I'm buzzing to be here," Smallbone said in July. "From the moment that I found out that Stoke were interested, knowing Gavin [Kilkenny] and John [O'Shea] who are here and speaking to them about the club, they've had nothing but good things to say. Once I knew there was serious interest, I was looking forward to coming. 

"It is Stoke. It is a massive club, and you think of it as a Premier League club that's unfortunately dropped back into the Championship." 

"The big club and big fanbase is a big pull for anyone. I spoke to the manager [Michael O'Neill] a few times and he was saying he wants to play a good style of football that will suit me. He has got big ambitions for the season, and they match with my ambitions, so together, hopefully we can go on to good things." 

See More: Ireland U21's, Will Smallbone

Related

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September
Sport 1 month ago

Ireland will play Israel in the 2023 European U21 Championship qualification play-off in September

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday
Sport 2 months ago

Ireland's U21 team were beaten 4-1 by Italy on Tuesday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's U21 team for the clash against Italy is out, a win will take them to a first ever U21s European Championship Finals
Sport 2 months ago

Ireland's U21 team for the clash against Italy is out, a win will take them to a first ever U21s European Championship Finals

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Dublin's Dessie Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension
Sport 2 hours ago

Dublin's Dessie Farrell has been handed a new two-year contract extension

By: Conor O'Donoghue

17-years of 'Always Sunny': 11 ways the Paddy's Pub gang are stereotypically Irish
Entertainment 19 hours ago

17-years of 'Always Sunny': 11 ways the Paddy's Pub gang are stereotypically Irish

By: irishpost

Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes
Sport 19 hours ago

Galway star Shane Walsh says 'at the end of the day you're your own person' as he awaits transfer to Kilmacud Crokes

By: Conor O'Donoghue

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp
News 20 hours ago

An Post release commemorative Michael Collins stamp

By: Connell McHugh

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler
Sport 21 hours ago

The new Mayo manager of the senior footballers 'will be confirmed next week' says county secretary Dermot Butler

By: Conor O'Donoghue