Down along Annalong way

Nestled between mountains and the sea, the Co. Down village offers a tranquil haven with a rich history, intriguing wildlife, and a perfect base for exploring the Mournes. CATRIONA MITCHELL reports

ANNALONG sits between the Mourne Mountains and the sea just a few miles south of Newcastle, Co Down.

In years gone by the once active wee harbour supported a fleet of trawlers and vessels trading in the local granite industry. Now it’s a quiet place for leisure craft and the occasional small fishing boat. We watched just one leave in the evening and watched when it returned the next morning with its catch.

The greatest activity in the pretty harbour is from the black guillemots nesting in the cracks in the harbour wall. We watched them, black birds with a white stripe and noticeable red feet, swooping, diving and disappearing into the wall. We marvelled also at the young people daring to jump from the outside high wall into the sea.

You can walk from the harbour, over the stream and up past the old Cornmill. Now a museum, it was a working mill until the 1960s.

There isn’t a sandy beach right by Annalong but great rock pools are certain to attract the interest of children. There’s a slipway where swimmers as well as small boats find deeper water. Watch for seals here too.

We stayed a few nights at 1, The Moorings, an upside-down house where you could see the harbour and sea from the balcony.

We also shared houses and grounds with our family at the wonderful Kribben Cottages — perfect for three generations of family.

For budget accommodation close to the mountains try The Mourne Lodge you’ll be well looked after by the inimitable Mairead.

Newcastle is only 10-15 minutes away with plenty shops and activities. Murlough Nature Reserve and beach is a little further on towards Dundrum.

If mountain climbing is more your sort of thing, yo park at the Carrick Little car park — easy access near Annalong, and perfect for heading up Binnian (747 metres) and Wee Binnnian (460 metres). Your struggle uphill will be rewarded with terrific views over the Silent Valley.

The Seefins and Rocky Mountain are just an evening’s walk from Kribben cottages.

Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest mountain can be climbed from various points. The nearest to Annalong is from the Bloody Bridge; the most direct route is from Donard car park in Newcastle.

For the hardened mountain climber the 20 miles and more of the Mourne Wall walk will give you plenty of challenges.

A little further afield it’s Game of Thrones territory — in Tollymore Forest Park. Many of the scenes in the HBO series were set here in Co. Down. The Shimna River babbles down from the Mournes, and deep in the forest you might spot one of the protected red squirrels.

Maybe you’d rather get lost in a maze? Castlewellan Forest Park, some four miles away, is the place to go. Castlewellan Peace Maze, is one of the world's largest permanent hedge mazes representing the path to a peaceful future for Northern Ireland. Planted in 2000 with community involvement, you can attempt to solve their way to the peace bell in the centre of the maze.

The hedge comprises of 6,000 yew trees, planted by people from all over Northern Ireland.

Downpatrick, just around forty minutes by car is the last resting place of St Patrick. His remains, it is believed, lie in the grounds of Down Cathedral along with, reputedly, Ireland’s other tow patron sanits St Brigid and St Colmcille. To be fair, it’s Patrick who gets all the publicity. Pop into the St Patrick’s Centre by the big car park in Market Street — the museum has all the gen on the Apostle of Ireland.

Then stop in the café for some delicious treats, inside or outside in the pretty garden. If you want to move on quickly you’d better avoid the well-stocked shop. It is a browsing paradise.

In East Down take a trip around Strangford Lough. A car ferry runs from Strangford over to Portaferry to cut mileage. Or just go as a foot passenger for good views down down the lough.

The inlet is a long, wide sea lough and wildlife abounds in and around. A Marine Conservation Area, and a Special Area of Conservation, it’s also a favourite spot for all sorts of watersports.

The National Trust own Castle Ward which overlooks Strangford lough. Apart from its strange architecture it now holds the title of Winterfell. Thank you Game of Thrones.’

South from Annalong is Kilkeel, Warrenpoint and Newry. Cyclists can try the Head Road Route starting from the lower square in Kilkeel.

Dining in Annalong

Annalong now has a number of places to eat in and to take away.

Queue at the Galley, booking recommended, for superb fish and chips; or order your takeaway.

We discovered the new YoYo coffee and dough café, off the main road towards the harbour, for great food freshly made all day, and unsurpassable sourdough pizzas. You can’t get a pizza until 4pm because Colin, the owner, insists on a good long proving for his sourdough. Sit in or take-away.

Stop by The Parlour for highly rated ice cream.

Accommodation

Kribben Cottages www.kribbencottages.com

1The Moorings, Annalong www.sykescottaes.co.uk

The Mourne Lodge [email protected]

The Galley 43 Kilkeel Rd; Annalong. BT34 4JT

Yoyo coffee and dough Main Street, Annalong BT34 4QH

The Parlour 32 Kilkeel Rd BT34 4JT