Washington D.C.'s cultural and culinary delights

As the race to the White House reaches its end-game, MARIA BOYLE heads to the US capital

MOVE over New York and Los Angeles—Washington, D.C. is stepping in to the spotlight as the ultimate destination for an American adventure. With its historic past, its landmarks, its museums, and a vibrant cultural scene, the city offers an unforgettable getaway.

Stay: Omni Shoreham Hotel

Nestled in a serene corner of D.C., the Omni Shoreham Hotel is one of the capital’s grand hotels, celebrated for its old-world elegance, luxurious suites, sprawling gardens, and interiors that echo a bygone era of refined luxury. Built in 1930, this 834-room hotel has hosted every president since Franklin D. Roosevelt, numerous inaugural balls, and even served as the location for the first meeting of the US Navy Seals.

Conveniently located just a block from the Metro, the Omni offers easy access to all of D.C.’s attractions. For relaxation, guests can enjoy the outdoor heated pool, Pilates classes, Tai Chi, or the indoor gym. The hotel’s 11 acres of lush gardens make it feel more like a resort than a typical city hotel, offering a tranquil escape from the bustling city. Its proximity to Rock Creek Park—twice the size of New York’s Central Park—provides a perfect setup for unwinding, with bikes available for exploring the area.

We started each day with breakfast at the hotel’s Robert’s Restaurant, enjoying a selection of fresh yogurts, homemade granola, and full American breakfasts. Service was excellent as was the food.

Day 1: Where to visit

We began our D.C. adventure with a Monuments and Memorials Bike Tour by Unlimited Biking. Offering pedal or e-bikes, this three-hour tour covers iconic sites like The White House, the Lincoln, Jefferson, and FDR Memorials, the Washington Monument, and the National Mall. The tour was informative, with regular stops where the guide shared lesser-known historical facts and stories.

Next, we visited The Wharf, one of D.C.’s newest waterfront developments. After a quick stop at the historic Municipal Fish Market, we lunched at Mi Vida, enjoying delicious dishes inspired by Mexican street food and home cooking. Our afternoon was spent at the International Spy Museum, a must-visit for anyone interested in espionage. The museum’s immersive exhibits, exploring the world of spies and real-life stories, were fascinating.

For dinner, we stayed in The Wharf area and ate at Moonraker, a rooftop spot offering 180-degree views of the Anacostia River. A Japanese-inspired menu, offered exceptional light bites and sushi — served with perfect cocktails

Day 2: Smithsonian Museums and a Literary Gem

Taking advantage of quieter weekdays, we explored two of the 11 Smithsonian museums around the National Mall. At the National Museum of Natural History, I headed to see the supposedly cursed Hope Diamond, while my daughters explored the 'Deep Time' exhibit on Earth's 4.6-billion-year history. The National Museum of American History offered highlights like the gigantic star-spangled banner, the First Ladies’ exhibition, and Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

A personal highlight was visiting the Library of Congress, the world’s largest library. An incredibly ornate building, it houses Thomas Jefferson’s library, the Gutenberg Bible, and an incredible Reading Room. Our day finished with dinner at Old Ebbitt Grill, Washington’s oldest saloon. Frequented by politicians due to its proximity to The White House, the menu boasts fresh fish, homemade pastas, steaks, burgers, and an exceptional raw seafood bar.

Day 3: Georgetown’s Hidden Corners

We explored Washington D.C.’s oldest neighbourhood, Georgetown, with its picture-perfect colourful houses, cobblestone streets, and the prestigious University of Georgetown. After some shopping on M Street, which features unique boutiques and well-known brands, we took a scenic walk along the C&O Canal towpath. A visit to the Old Stone House, dating back to 1765, offered a rare glimpse into pre-Revolutionary War architecture.

Dinner at Martin’s Tavern, a Georgetown institution founded in 1933, was a fitting end to our day. Known for its historical ties to figures like JFK, who proposed to Jackie here, the four-generation-run family eatery is a must visit.

Day 4: A Day of Foodie Finds

Our final day began with brunch at the hotel, followed by a visit to Union Market, D.C.’s thriving food hub. The market features food stalls, informal restaurants, and a great Sunday farmers market, plus there are some fantastic independent shops in the area worth visiting.

For our last experience, we joined Washington D.C.’s Underground Donut Tour. Guided by Jimmy, who was a font of knowledge on D.C. and donuts, it was a fascinating two hours, including lots of social history, together with the most delicious donut stops, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s favourite Italian bakery.

Our final dinner was at The Red Hen, known for its refined Italian menu and also a favourite of the Bidens. Dining on homemade pastas and seafood, we finished our trip in style, with the whipped ricotta crostini with black truffle sauce and wildflower honey being a standout dish not to be missed.

Whether you’re a history buff tracing the footsteps of past presidents, a foodie on the hunt for the next great meal, or simply someone looking to soak in the sights and sounds of a bustling capital, Washington, D.C. does not disappoint.

Fact File

For Destination DC www.washington.org.

Hotel Omni Shoreham double rooms start from $189 per night

https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/washington-dc-shoreham

Flights

British Airways flies from London Heathrow (LHR) to Washington DC (IAD) for £643 return ba.com/washington.

Flights from Dublin:

British Airways flies from Dublin to Washington DC (IAD), via London Heathrow for Euro 458 return, including, taxes, fees and carrier charges. To book, please visit ba.com/washington.