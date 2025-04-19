A piece of Killarney heritage smashes estimate at auction

Famous Killarney landmarks immortalised in wood by the renowned Irish furniture maker Arthur Jones

A rare Victorian writing desk by the renowned Irish maker Arthur Jones (1840–1944) featuring famous Killarney landmarks, sold for £15,120 against an estimate of £4,000-£6,000 in mid-month at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury, England.

Commenting on the price achieved, furniture specialist at Woolley & Wallis Mark Yuan-Richards said: “It was a great result for a high-quality crafted davenport, which demonstrates a buoyancy in market for good quality furniture, with a unique history attached.”

Pieces by Arthur Jones, based in Dublin in the 1870s, are exceptionally rare. So competition for the writing bureau was keen, eventually being won by a UK buyer.

Arthur Jones led a distinguished firm that played a significant role in 19th-century Irish furniture design and his legacy continues to this day. This particular piece stands out even more however as a piece of local history, as Jones cleverly immortalised Muckross Abbey and Glena Cottage into the desk’s design.

Both images on the desk are created in yew and arbutus woods, with stunning marquetry.