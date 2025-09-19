E-bikes introduced to Belfast's shared bike fleet for first time

E-BIKES have been introduced to Belfast’s bike share scheme for the very first time.

A total of 100 Beryl electric bikes will be added to the Belfast Bikes fleet, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly has confirmed.

“I’m delighted to officially launch the Belfast Bikes’ new Beryl fleet,” Ms Kelly said this week.

“These public e-bikes are something different for the city and will attract new users, as well as providing current users with another mode of sustainable and economical transport to get around the city.”

She added: “Belfast Bikes launched ten years ago, so this investment will breathe new life into the scheme, encouraging more residents, tourists, students and people working in the city to use the bikes and draw upon Beryl’s experience in delivering successful bike hire schemes in other UK cities.”

In April Beryl was announced as the new operator for the city’s bike share scheme, which is managed by Belfast City Council and sponsored by Frank & Honest Coffee.

This week’s launch of the Beryl bikes will 150 more pedal bikes introduced to the scheme as well as their electric counterparts.

The new e-bikes are being funding by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), who have invested £500k into the scheme.

“The scheme supports our ambitions to create a better connected, low carbon, climate resilient city and, with the boost that Beryl now bring, will deliver an improved experience for cyclists, designed to make their journey as easy, enjoyable and comfortable as possible,” Ms Kelly said.

Beryl CEO, Phil Ellis joined the Lord Mayor to launch the new scheme at City Quays Gardens this week.

"Belfast residents and visitors can now experience a modernised, upgraded, and expanded micromobility fleet – including 100 new e-bikes,” Mr Ellis said.

“This incredible city now has a more convenient and sustainable way to travel, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality for everyone.”

He added: “This is a substantial improvement to the Belfast Bikes programme that we are proud to introduce, alongside Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure (DFI).

“We encourage everyone to download the convenient Beryl app to enable access to the new fleet across all 60 docking stations.”

Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins, said she was “delighted” to fund the scheme through her department.

“As more people look towards adopting active and sustainable means of travel, these new e-bikes will provide an attractive option for those who would perhaps not consider using a traditional bicycle as a means of transport,” she said.

“This will not only appeal to locals who are making short everyday journeys across the city, but also visitors who want to enjoy the city sights at a leisurely pace.”

She added: “Choosing to cycle is not just good for the environment, but is also beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing and I look forward to seeing the bikes being used and enjoyed.”

Riders will pay-as-they-go under the new Beryl Belfast Bikes fleet.,

After paying an initial ‘unlock fee’ there is a per-minute charge which reduces the more you use the bikes.

For pay-as-you-go pedal bikes, there is a 50p unlock fee and it costs just 7p per minute. For e-bikes, there is a £1 unlock fee and a usage charge of 14p per minute.

Discounted minute bundles, from 100 to up to 3,000 minutes, are available and students get an extra 25% discount on bundles.