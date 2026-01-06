Design team appointed to develop new bridge to ‘better connect’ city of Belfast

FUNDING has been secured to appoint a design team to develop a new bridge planned for the city of Belfast.

Belfast City Council has appointed an Integrated Design Team (ICT) to develop the feasibility and concept design for the new bridge - which will link Sailortown to the Titanic Quarter across the River Lagan.

Global consulting engineer Arup and leading bridge designer Knight Architects will work with Eadon Consulting and Cumming Group to deliver the early stages of the Sailortwn Bridge project, the Council has confirmed.

“Sailortown Bridge will help us achieve the Belfast Waterfront Framework’s vision of a better connected, more vibrant and more attractive corridor linking to and with key education, leisure, tourism and economic destinations, neighbourhood communities and the city centre,” Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, Councillor Ian McLaughlin said.

“So we’re delighted to see this much-needed regeneration project moving forward, thanks to investment from the Department for Infrastructure,” he added.

“With this level of expertise on board, I’m confident that the resulting design concepts will be iconic, and that the bridge will encourage more people to walk, wheel and cycle to the many key destinations around the Harbour Loop along both sides of the River Lagan.”

Héctor Beade, Design Director at Knight Architects, has described the project as an “exciting” one for the city.

"The area's shipbuilding history, unique waterfront setting, river navigation requirements, and modal shift opportunities all combine to make this a very exciting project,” he said.

“We are looking forward to getting started with our integrated consultant team partners on this transformational scheme for the people of Belfast."

Mike Mitchell, Project Director at Arup, said the firm is “proud” to be involved on the project, which they believe will make a “pivotal contribution to Belfast's active travel infrastructure”, by providing a new link across the River Lagan downstream of the existing Lagan Weir bridge.

“In connecting the historic Sailortown district with the Titanic Quarter via an opening bridge, the uninterrupted active travel corridor from the Lagan Gateway will be extended, whilst also providing stronger links to the recently upgraded York Street train station,” he added.