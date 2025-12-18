Belfast firm wins contract to deliver broadband to thousands of rural properties

A BELFAST broadband provider has won a lucrative contact which will provide thousands of rural premises across Northern Ireland with high speed internet access.

Fibrus Networks Ltd has been appointed to deliver Project Gigabit across the North.

The £34.6m contract, which is funded by the UK government, will begin immediately, it was confirmed this week.

It is designed to bring gigabit-capable broadband to over 9,000 rural premises across Northern Ireland.

“High quality internet access is vital for our economy and wider society,” Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said as the contract win was announced.

“It is transformative for many households and businesses, enabling access to digital services, remote learning and work, and economic participation,” she added.

“At 94% gigabit capable coverage, the north is now the best connected part of these islands.

“Building on this, Project Gigabit will extend this level of digital capacity to over 9,000 premises, further improving broadband infrastructure in predominantly rural areas.”

Dominic Kearns, CEO and Co-Founder of Fibrus, said “delivering for rural communities” is “at the heart” of what his firm does.

“This contract allows us to continue to provide more homes and businesses with the opportunities proper connectivity brings,” he explained

“We have a short history in Fibrus, but one that shows we can deliver on time and within budget like with Project Stratum,” he added.

“We are delighted to have been awarded another contract by the Government who have entrusted us once again with its delivery.”