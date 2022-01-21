E-scooter firm eyes Irish expansion across 2022

AN Irish eScooter and eBike firm which has already launched in Britain and mainland Europe, is planning to expand its operations even further this year.

Zipp Mobility, a Dublin start-up founded by Charlie Gleeson in 2019, is headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin (UCD).

It will

This month it announced a partnership with the multi-mobility app FREE NOW – which will allow passengers to book its eScooters and eBikes via the app from later this year.

The announcement comes off the back of Ireland’s recently announced Road Traffic & Roads Bill 2021 - which will legalise eScooter use in public places across the country.

Recent research conducted by FREE NOW reveals that 40 per cent of its passengers plan to use eScooters like Zipp’s for everyday transport when they are made widely available in Irish cities this year.

A further three quarters of those surveyed think Ireland needs more sustainable, electric transport options in line with other European countries.

Zipp has already launched in the UK and mainland Europe and plans to launch both eBikes and eScooters across Ireland in 2022 - along with beginning operations in Portugal and Spain.

Regarding their partnership with FREE NOW, Zipp Mobility founder, Mr Gleeson said: “We are thrilled to join the group of operators that are able to offer their micro-mobility services on the FREE NOW platform.

“At Zipp we understand that micro-mobility is not a ‘silver bullet’ solution to decarbonising transport so we must collaborate with platforms like FREE NOW to give our customers a full spectrum of sustainable transport options.

“This is the only way we can meaningfully reduce our reliance on the private car and get to net-zero emissions in transport."

He added, “This year we hope to launch our eScooters and eBikes in cities across Ireland including Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and this partnership will be a great asset to our users.

“Zipp was founded with Ireland in mind and we are so excited to bring our ethos of “mobility done right” to Irish cities during 2022.”

Commenting on the partnership with Zipp, Niall Carson, Country Manager of FREE NOW Ireland, said: “We are delighted to partner with Irish micro-mobility operator Zipp and share common ambitions to change, and ultimately improve, the way people across Ireland approach daily transport.

“It’s a really exciting time for the industry now that legislation on e-scooters is in motion, and we look forward to having eScooters available on our app in 2022.”

He added: “We understand that our customers want to make more sustainable choices and having the option to book an eScooter or EV taxi facilitates this.

“Using FREE NOW allows you to choose the best means of transport for you and your specific journey on any given day.

“Some longer trips make more sense in a taxi and for others using an eScooter or eBike will be quicker! It’s all about convenience and giving our customers the choice.”