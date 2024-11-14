British firms invited to make Ireland their next business trip destination
British firms invited to make Ireland their next business trip destination

A DELEGATION of tourism businesses from across Ireland have met with key British firms to promote doing business on the Emerald Isle.

Some 38 companies based in Britain met with 35 of the leading Irish tourism firms in London this month, to learn about the opportunities to host business events and meetings in Ireland.

Organised by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, the Ireland ‘meets’ London’s West End event allowed those Irish firms to showcase their offerings as a destination for corporate meetings and incentive events for 2025 and beyond.

Lauren Wiggins and Emily Furlow, of Audience; Simon Gidman, of Tourism Ireland; and Naomi Caulfield from The Doyle Collection, the London event (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

“Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top British meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event and meet our partners from Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in the island of Ireland for 2025 and beyond,” David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Events and Luxury, said.

“Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland, comprising Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading business events destination.

