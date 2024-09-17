COACH TRIP: British tour operators explore Ireland

A GROUP of coach operators from Britain have enjoyed a tour of Ireland to sample the best the country has to offer for the year ahead.

Sixteen of Britain’s leading tour operators took part in the event, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They took part in a business workshop in Co. Limerick which connected them with 45 Irish tourism companies, so that they could negotiate for their 2025 programmes.

Their busy itinerary also saw them visit The Keadeen Hotel in Kildare, where they also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of The Curragh Racecourse.

In Galway, they enjoyed a Trad on the Prom show in Salthill, a guided tour of Kylemore Abbey and Victorian Walled Garden and a boat tour of Killary Fjord.

Mayo came next, where the group visited Westport House, took part in a soda bread making experience with The Irish Soda Bread Way and visited the National Museum of Ireland – Country Life.

They also enjoyed a tour of Foxford Woollen Mills and a walking tour of Westport.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these leading British tour operators to Ireland, to see and experience some of our many visitor attractions and to encourage them to extend the Ireland content of their existing programmes and itineraries, or to include the island of Ireland for the first time in their 2025 programmes,” Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said.

“Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity in Britain this autumn – highlighting compelling reasons to visit the island of Ireland,” she added.

“Our autumn campaign aims to take advantage of late booking trends, as there is still plenty of business to play for.

“One of our key objectives is to drive more business to our regions, right throughout the off-peak and shoulder season months.”