Frozen bakery company Golden Bake unveils new state-of-the-art facility following €10m investment

LEADING Irish frozen bakery brand Golden Bake has unveiled a new state-of-the-art production facility in Coolock, Co. Dublin.

The €10m investment marks a significant milestone for the company, which was founded in Dublin in 1987.

As well as increasing Golden Bake's workforce, the development will also enhance production capacity and drive sustainability.

"I wish to congratulate Golden Bake on their state-of-the-art facility expansion and commend their ambition to compete at the highest level, supplying to some of the largest retailers across the country," said Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

"This government, through Enterprise Ireland, is committed to supporting companies like Golden Bake to increase their level of innovation, improve their competitiveness and expand their global footprint, with the goal of delivering both export growth and increased job numbers.

"I look forward to hearing about Golden Bake's continued success as they expand in the future."

Legacy

Golden Bake is Ireland's leading producer of premium frozen bakery products, including sausage rolls, cookies, puff pastry crowns and its iconic Jambons.

The company also supplies a large proportion of Ireland's hot deli counters, cafés, restaurants and bars.

The expansion signifies the company's commitment to sustainability, helping it reduce annual CO₂ emissions by 57.6 tonnes through more eco-friendly packaging.

This initiative aligns with Golden Bake's broader sustainability strategy, ensuring both operational efficiency and ecological responsibility.

As part of the expansion, Golden Bake has increased its workforce from 110 to 135 employees, reflecting the company's continued success and market demand.

The unveiling of the new facility also celebrated the remarkable legacy of Golden Bake's founder, Brian Manning, who started the company 38 years ago.

"Golden Bake is a fantastic company and we have achieved success since 1987 as a result of the team we have in place," said CEO Robin Jones.

"Brian built very solid foundations for the business and we are currently enjoying the benefits of that.

"We plan to continue to grow capacity and jobs while also reducing our carbon footprint."

'Ambitious growth plans'

Speaking at this week's unveiling, Kevin Sherry, Interim CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said the new site would allow Golden Bake to continue creating innovative products for an expanding global market.

"Golden Bake is a shining example of an Irish company with strong European growth prospects and the potential for further expansion," he said.

"This investment in this new production facility demonstrates Golden Bake's highly innovative culture which has allowed the company to grow its reputation both domestically and internationally in frozen bakery products.

"At Enterprise Ireland, we know that innovation is crucial for Irish companies to effectively compete on a national and global scale.

"We are delighted to support Golden Bake's commitment to innovation and look forward to continuing to support the ambitious growth plans for the business."

Golden Bake recently rebranded its Bake At Home / bakeable range and later this year plans to extend its range of branded Bake At Home cookie products in major retailers.