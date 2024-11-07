Global açaí bowl favourite Oakberry confirms two new store openings in Ireland

HEALTH fast food chain Oakberry has announced two new openings in Ireland this year.

The brand, which specialises in açaí bowls and smoothies, will open two new Dublin branches in the coming weeks.

The first will open tomorrow (November 8) in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, while the second will open early next month in the Ilac Centre, Dublin 1.

The new stores follow the success of Oakberry’s Anne Street South store, located just off Dublin’s Grafton Street, which now boasts the highest sales of any Oakberry store in Europe.

That branch ranks in the top five Oakberry stores globally – and the two new locations in the capital bring the total in Ireland to seven.

These will be followed by a further 11 to 13 Oakberry stores which are due to open across Ireland by the end of 2025.

Behind the success of the health food brand in Ireland are three young Dublin-based entrepreneurs, Nick Twomey, Cian O'Donoghue, and Ben Mulligan.

The trio acquired the Master Oakberry Franchise for Ireland just over a year ago, after spotting the untapped potential of the brand for the Irish market, where people are increasingly choosing plant-based, nutritious, and convenient meals.

Describing what exactly an açaí bowl is, Oakberry Ireland co-owner Ben Mulligan says: “Oakberry’s açai recipe is natural and organic, gluten-free, vegan and free of artificial preservatives, food colourings and syrups.

“We then build this with natural and healthy toppings such as 100 per cent peanut butter, fruits, seeds, etc.”

He added: “As delicious as they are, there are also amazing health benefits.

“Which is why they are so globally associated with a healthy crowd.

“The açai pulp is a natural antioxidant that neutralises free radicals. It contains minerals like Potassium and Calcium, Vitamin E, healthy fats like Omega 6 and 9, and vegan proteins,”

Demand for açai and ‘healthy fast dining’ has surged in Ireland and across the globe in recent years.

The Oakberry brand now boasts over 700 stores globally, from London to L.A.

Futurtre locations in Ireland are expected to include Cork and Galway.

“We knew we were taking a risk when we brought Oakberry to Ireland, but the response has been incredible,” said Nick Twomey, one of the co-owners.

“The Anne Street store’s success showed us that Ireland is ready for a super healthy, more sustainable option when it comes to fast dining, and we’re proud to bring that to more communities across the country.

“Our Anne St store is now the busiest Oakberry in Europe, surpassing stores in every city from London, to Barcelona, to Lisbon, so it couldn’t be clearer that the Irish public are massively interested in super healthy yet complexly delicious meals to enjoy and grab on the go,” he explained,

“We know it also hugely helps how Instagrammable they are,” Mr Twomey added.