Tesco continues Irish investment with €3.5m renovation of Cavan store

TESCO has unveiled a new look store in Co. Cavan which has undergone a €3.5m refurbishment.

The 24,000 sq. ft. store in Virginia is the latest branch of the British supermarket chain’s Irish operations to receive an overhaul.

Located at the Virginia Shopping Centre, the branch is Tesco’s third store in the county, with outlets already in Cavan Town and Bailieborough.

It has been refitted and rebranded since Tesco acquired what was formerly McEvoy’s supermarket earlier this year.

“The store has been modernised throughout with new shelving, floors, refrigeration, heating and lighting, as well as upgrades to back offices and colleague facilities,” a Tesco spokesperson confirmed.

“The store also has a large new fresh food department, off-licence, bakery and Deposit Return Machine.”

Store Manager Conor Tully will lead a team of 50 staff in Virginia, many of whom having moved over from the previous store.

A host of Cavan-based brands can also be found on the shelves including customer favourites Barry John’s sausages, Manor Hill Tarts, McCloskey’s bread, Crust & Crumb pizzas, Moran’s jam, and Champion Milk to name a few.

“The store has undergone a huge change with upgrades to every aspect of the shop enhancing the shopping experience for customers,” Tully said.

“We are delighted to have so many local producers stocked in store with plans to add more in the coming weeks and months.”

Speaking at the official reopening, Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Councillor John Paul Feeley said: “We are delighted to see Tesco open in Virginia, giving a welcome boost to the local economy. It is a fantastic new store, offering a truly modern shopping experience, which the people of the town and surrounding areas can enjoy for many years to come.”

Tesco Ireland CEO Geoff Byrne says he’s delighted with the newly renovated store.

“This newly revamped store is a great addition to our store network and brings the total number of stores we now have across Ireland to 185," he said.

"We’re proud to be part of the local community in Virginia and want to make a positive impact going forward.”

The British supermarket chain is continuing to invest in its Irish operations this year.

Earlier this month it spent €5m on a major transformation of its store in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Last week the firm officially opened a new €20m superstore in Co. Cork.

Located in Fermoy the 39,000 sq. ft. purpose-built store also saw the creation of 100 new jobs.