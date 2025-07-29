Tesco continues Irish investment with €3.5m renovation of Cavan store
Business

Tesco continues Irish investment with €3.5m renovation of Cavan store

TESCO has unveiled a new look store in Co. Cavan which has undergone a €3.5m refurbishment.

The 24,000 sq. ft. store in Virginia is the latest branch of the British supermarket chain’s Irish operations to receive an overhaul.

Located at the Virginia Shopping Centre, the branch is Tesco’s third store in the county, with outlets already in Cavan Town and Bailieborough.

It has been refitted and rebranded since Tesco acquired what was formerly McEvoy’s supermarket earlier this year.

“The store has been modernised throughout with new shelving, floors, refrigeration, heating and lighting, as well as upgrades to back offices and colleague facilities,” a Tesco spokesperson confirmed.

Tesco has unveiled a new-look store in Virginia, Co. Cavan

“The store also has a large new fresh food department, off-licence, bakery and Deposit Return Machine.”

Store Manager Conor Tully will lead a team of 50 staff in Virginia, many of whom having moved over from the previous store.

A host of Cavan-based brands can also be found on the shelves including customer favourites Barry John’s sausages, Manor Hill Tarts, McCloskey’s bread, Crust & Crumb pizzas, Moran’s jam, and Champion Milk to name a few.

“The store has undergone a huge change with upgrades to every aspect of the shop enhancing the shopping experience for customers,” Tully said.

“We are delighted to have so many local producers stocked in store with plans to add more in the coming weeks and months.”

Last week Tesco opened a new superstore in Fermoy, Co. Cork

Speaking at the official reopening, Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Councillor John Paul Feeley said: “We are delighted to see Tesco open in Virginia, giving a welcome boost to the local economy. It is a fantastic new store, offering a truly modern shopping experience, which the people of the town and surrounding areas can enjoy for many years to come.”

Tesco Ireland CEO Geoff Byrne says he’s delighted with the newly renovated store.

“This newly revamped store is a great addition to our store network and brings the total number of stores we now have across Ireland to 185," he said.

"We’re proud to be part of the local community in Virginia and want to make a positive impact going forward.”

The British supermarket chain is continuing to invest in its Irish operations this year.

Earlier this month it spent €5m on a major transformation of its store in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Last week the firm officially opened a new €20m superstore in Co. Cork.

Located in Fermoy the 39,000 sq. ft. purpose-built store also saw the creation of 100 new jobs.

See More: Cavan, Cork, Fermoy, Ireland, Tesco, Virgina

Related
Business 2 hours ago

Irish and EU pharma sector to be hit by 15 percent tariff

By: Mark Murphy

Business 3 hours ago

Irish medtech firm launches new AI-powered employee wellbeing platform

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

FED Tax break for foreign businesses asked to be extended

By: Mark Murphy

Latest
Life & Style 7 hours ago

Paul Costelloe will close inaugural Ireland Fashion Week

By: Fiona Audley

News 7 hours ago

Suspect in Fermanagh triple-murder dies in hospital, as funerals expected later this week

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 8 hours ago

Ireland’s most promising young footballers showcased in new TV series

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Man convicted of murder of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon

By: Fiona Audley

News 10 hours ago

Arrest made after cannabis worth €2m seized in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

News 10 hours ago

Police investigating ‘sectarian hate crime’ after wreaths stolen from war memorial

By: Fiona Audley