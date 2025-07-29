Irish medtech firm launches new AI-powered employee wellbeing platform

AN Irish medtech start-up has launched a new platform which uses AI to detect employee wellbeing.

Lua Health, a spin-out from the University of Galway, launched the new technology this month.

Lua boasts AI algorithms which are capable of accurately detecting early indicators of declining wellbeing based on how a person writes.

“Lua is fully GDPR-compliant and 100% anonymised, integrating seamlessly with enterprise communication tools like Microsoft Teams and deploying in under a week,” the firm explains.

“Designed for enterprise scale, Lua delivers a real-time, evidence-based solution for organisations ready to move from reactive care to proactive, precision-led wellbeing,” they add.

By analysing written language across workplace communication platforms, Lua identifies early signs of stress, burnout, and disengagement - without accessing private messages or individual identities.

Employees then receive personalised opt-in prompts to support self-awareness, while leaders gain aggregated insights at the team, department, or location level.

“The result is timely, data-driven intervention that improves outcomes and prevents issues before they escalate,” the firm explains.

Founded by University of Galway alumnus Dr Mihael Arcan, the firm was spun out of the university’s Business Innovation Centre and Insight, the Research Ireland Centre for Data Analytics.

“While it is about identifying issues as early as possible, it is also about creating a workplace that is appealing and placing a priority on attracting and retaining talent,” Dr Arcan said this week.

Lua has been backed by Enterprise Ireland’s commercialisation fund and the private investment company Growing Capital.

“With Lua, organisations can move from reactive care to precision wellbeing - building healthier, higher-performing teams,” Growing Capital founder Gianni Matera said.

“We are proud to support Lua’s mission to help individuals better understand and manage their wellbeing before issues become crises.”