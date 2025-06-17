Irish engineering firm wins landmark contract for Singapore airport

AN IRISH firm has won a landmark contract to design a new drainage system for one of Singapore’s main airports.

Kildare based Capcon Engineering has been appointed as independent consultants to design a high-performance siphonic roof drainage system for Terminal 5 (T5) at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The Irish firm, led by Managing Director Eugene Finn, has been tasked with creating a drainage system for a large expansion planned at the airport, which can cope with the high rainfall levels experienced in Singapore.

“With the new terminal set to process approximately 50 million more passengers annually - thereby raising the airport’s overall capacity to more than 140 million passengers across over 200 cities by the mid-2030s - operational reliability will be crucial,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

“Given Singapore’s high rainfall intensity, an effective rainwater management solution will prove critical to ensuring this.”

They added: “Capcon’s early-stage siphonic drainage design services will prove instrumental in this context, especially when combined with measures such as a sloped runway positioned 5.5 metres above sea level, which will provide an ingenious buffer against sea-level rise and surface runoff.”

The firm have been contracted to install a robust rainwater drainage system that integrates seamlessly with the terminal’s new structural and architectural layout.

“For our team in Ireland to be selected as the partner of choice for one of the world’s largest aviation hubs is perhaps the strongest affirmation yet of Capcon’s capability and intent,” says Mr Finn.

“This recognition stems directly from our ability to deliver drainage solutions that not only withstand high-intensity rainfall but also meet strict environmental and quality standards, both critical considerations in the context of a project of this much significance,” he added.

Established in 2011, over the years Capcon has built a strong reputation for innovation and reliability in rainwater management and a global client base.