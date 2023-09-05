Irish entrepreneur Rosaleen Blair receives honorary doctorate from DCU
Business

Irish entrepreneur Rosaleen Blair receives honorary doctorate from DCU

Rosaleen Blair CBE has received an honorary doctorate from DCU (Pic: DCU)

SERIAL entrepreneur Roslaeen Blair has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University (DCU).

The Dublin-born businesswoman, who is the founder of Alexander Mann Solutions (AMS) - which she led as CEO for 23 years, was honoured by the university in recognition of her contribution to entrepreneurship, education and gender equality.

“ASM revolutionised the way organisations approach workforce management and building a company that became a global leader in talent acquisition and business solutions,” a spokesperson for DCU said of the award.

“As a result of her visionary approach, she pioneered the concept of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

“Her innovative approach to RPO helped organisations worldwide to streamline their recruitment processes and optimise their talent strategies.”

President of Dublin City University, Prof Daire Keogh, addresses the ceremony at DCU

Ms Blair joins a number of noted figures from politics, sport, literature and industry in receiving DCU’s award including Moya Brennan, Jim Gavin, Paula Meehan, US President Bill Clinton, Joe Schmidt and Sonia O’Sullivan.

A serial entrepreneur, Ms Blair currently invests in and advises numerous companies.

She is the Chair of AMS, a Non-Executive Director of Kainos Group and Chair of Everywoman - a global network dedicated to advancing women in business.

Speaking as her doctorate was conferred, Professor Maura McAdam, full Professor of Management and the first Director of Entrepreneurship at Dublin City University, said: “Rosaleen’s leadership, vision, and commitment to ethical business practices have had a profound impact on the business world, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

“Her accomplishments demonstrate that success can be achieved through hard work, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

"In that sense, she exemplifies DCU’s mission and values; a person who has worked tirelessly to transform lives and societies.”

Regarding her award, Ms Blair said: “I am thrilled and very overwhelmed to receive this honorary doctorate from DCU.

“I never imagined myself being part of DCU, but I always felt affinity for this amazing college up the road from my childhood home.

“I celebrate DCU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion; to Dublin, the northside and Ballymun; to tackling disadvantage and fostering social mobility. It is a college of great international renown.”

She added: “If I have succeeded as an entrepreneur, it is because I have managed to blend my own abilities from the coalface of life with the complementary skills of some of the most extraordinary, talented, purpose-driven people I have had the privilege to work with.

“DCU is a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit; I am humbled they have chosen to honour me.”

Ms Blair is also the chair of the London Irish Centre in Camden. The team there shared their pride in her achievement this month.

Ms Blair was awarded a CBE in the the 2017 New Year’s Honours List.

