Leading AI firm wins €102.7m contract to transform payroll services at Irish schools
AN Irish tech firm which is a leader in AI and digital transformation services has won a lucrative contract to overhaul payroll services at Ireland’s Department of education.

Dublin-headquartered Version 1 has secured the 15-year, €102.7 million to deliver a “major transformation of the country’s school employee payroll systems” it was confirmed this week.

As part of the deal, Version 1 will design, develop, integrate, and manage Human Capital Management (HCM) and payroll software as a service (SaaS) systems for the department.

The solutions they provide will serve approximately 155,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as retirees across Ireland.

Part of the project will be the introduction of new employee self-service capabilities - allowing school staff to access their payroll information online.

Ger O’Sullivan, MD for Public Sector Ireland at Version 1, Martin Clohessy – Assistant Secretary General, and Dept of Education CIO Anne-Marie Sherkle pictured at the announcement (Pic:Julien Behal.

“I would like to congratulate Version 1 on the award of this contract,” Chief Information Officer for the Department of Education, Anne-Marie Sherkle said today.

“Leveraging Cloud will allow us to provide not just effective public facing services but will help streamline back-end processes and systems.”

Martin Clohessy, Ireland’s Assistant Secretary General, who has responsibility for major operations in the department of education, said the move will bring “improved customer service benefits”.

“I very much welcome the improved customer service benefits that will be provided to school employees, retirees, and our school administrators,” he said.

“The department looks forward to working closely with Version 1 to ensure the successful delivery of this very important programme of work.”

Version 1’s head of public sector Ger O’Sullivan said they have been “truly inspired by the vision and drive of the team at the department of education to meaningfully improve payroll related services”.

“Version 1 has industry leading customer satisfaction scores because we deliver on our customer commitments,” he added.

“We look forward to evolving this partnership even further to unlock this transformation.”

Founded in Dublin in 1996, the business now has branches across Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US.

