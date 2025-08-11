EXL open new Dublin headquarters for business and innovation

EXL has announced the opening of its new international headquarters in Dublin.

This marks a major milestone for the data analytics and AI services company, which has also revealed plans to create up to 200 new high-skilled jobs over the next few years, focusing on AI and data engineering.

According to EXL, one of the main reasons for picking the country was the fact that Ireland produces around 20,000 STEM graduates each year and offers access to a wider EU talent pool.

Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of EXL, noted the importance of the move, stating that Dublin’s exceptional talent pool will help the company shape the future of technology and unlock the transformative power of generative AI for its clients.

The expansion comes as EXL strengthens its global team, which already includes more than 8,000 data scientists and 1,500 experts in generative AI.

The company is also investing in partnerships in Ireland’s innovation sector.

It has teamed up with University College Dublin (UCD) through the Human Capital Initiative to support research and training in AI and data analytics.

Additionally, EXL is collaborating with CeADAR, Ireland’s national centre for applied AI, to help drive cutting-edge research and development.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Irish Government and IDA Ireland.

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, also expressed support, calling the move a strong endorsement of Ireland’s skilled workforce and favourable business environment.

EXL’s head of international operations, Mr McGrath, noted that while Ireland is already an attractive destination for technology firms, there is room for further progress.

He emphasised the need for continued investment in third-level education and research to maintain competitiveness in an industry that is evolving at a phenomenal pace.

He added that competition for talent is global, and Ireland must keep pace by supporting innovation through education, research and targeted business incentives.