PayPal to create 100 new jobs with expansion of Dublin office

AMERICAN multinational PayPal is to create 100 new jobs in Ireland with the expansion of its Dublin office.

It is part of plans to establish an AI and fraud data science centre at the office, which will serve as a key spoke in the fintech company's global network.

The news comes as PayPal continues to evolve its Dublin site — which opened in 2003 — beyond its roots as a customer service hub into a centre for innovation at the forefront of the global digital economy.

"As we shape the next generation of digital payments, the talent and innovation coming from Ireland will play a critical role," said Aaron J. Webster, Global Chief Risk Officer at PayPal.

"This expansion reflects both our confidence in the local ecosystem and our ambition to build an AI-driven, data-powered future that embeds trust and safety in every transaction.

"We are proud to deepen our commitment to Ireland and to invest in highly-skilled roles that will help shape the future of PayPal globally."

He added: "Our work to solve some of the most intricate and critical commerce challenges globally is fuelled by the unprecedented scale of our platform and unmatched data at our fingertips.

"We are redefining what is possible by empowering data scientists to push boundaries, harness cutting-edge AI, and transform the future of fraud detection and payment security."

The new roles will span a range of disciplines, including AI engineering, data science, software development, risk modelling and cybersecurity.

These positions will support key strategic priorities such as loss prevention and enhancing outstanding customer experiences, placing innovation at the core of PayPal’s global mission.

The hiring initiative is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the country’s investment promotion and development agency.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: ‘"I am delighted with PayPal's decision to create up to 100 new highly skilled tech jobs in Ireland.

"This is a testament to Ireland's enduring appeal as a location for high-value investments.

"We are proud to support this growth and look forward to the continued success of PayPal in Ireland."