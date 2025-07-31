Penneys launches first wheelchair-user mannequin

PENNEYS has revealed its first wheelchair-user mannequin at its flagship Dublin store.

The retailer has unveiled the seated mannequin to represent manual wheelchair users in its stores.

It has been launched in collaboration with British broadcaster, disability advocate and wheelchair user, Sophie Morgan, and the mannequin is named ‘Sophie’ in her honour.

“The mannequin is a powerful symbol of visibility and representation and is another step in Penneys’ ambition to be a more inclusive place to shop and work,” the firm, which trades as Primark outside of Ireland, explained.

Available in 22 flagship stores across nine countries, the mannequin will take centre stage in displays showcasing the firm’s adaptive range as well as its main fashion ranges.

The launch is part of a broader effort by the firm to bring more diversity to its mannequin range and reflect a wider variety of body sizes in its stores.

“This is another important milestone in our ambition to make Primark a more accessible place to shop and work,” Ann-Marie Cregan, Trading Director at Primark, said.

“From introducing a wider range of mannequins to launching our adaptive clothing range earlier this year, we’ve worked hard to better represent the diverse communities who shop with us,” she added.

“Seeing the 'Sophie' mannequin in our stores is a proud moment and reflects the brilliant collaboration between our teams and Sophie.”

The journey to bring the mannequin to life spanned over a year and was led by Primark’s visual merchandising team.

Ms Morgan played a central role in the design process, from mood boards and body measurements to reviewing 3D models and visiting the manufacturing site for final approvals.

"This project is incredibly close to my heart - it’s been over 15 years in the making,” Ms Morgan said.

“To be able to go into a major high street retailer like Primark and see a mannequin that looks like me is deeply emotional,” she added.

"‘Sophie’ represents more than just a mannequin; she’s a symbol of progress and visibility.

“Working with Primark to create her has been a dream; every detail, from her posture to the design of the wheelchair as a natural extension of the body has been carefully considered to reflect the real lives of wheelchair users.

"I can’t wait to see how people respond to her.”