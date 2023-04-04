Ryanair reports passenger increase of 12 per cent ahead of Easter getaway period

RYANAIR has revealed a 12 per cent increase in passenger numbers for March 2023.

Reporting its figures this week, the Irish no-frills airline confirmed it carried 12.6million passengers last month.

That marked a 12 per cent increase on its 11.2million figure for March 2022, although the airline highlighted that last year’s traffic was “affected by the Ukraine invasion”.

The figures were released as the airline called on Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to address illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport as the Eater holiday getaway gets underway this week.

The airline highlighted that in the first eight weeks of 2023, Dublin Airport was closed six times due to illegal drone activity.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that flights and passengers have suffered repeated delays and diversions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport on six separate days in 2023.

“Transport Minister Eamon Ryan promised to protect passengers with anti-drone equipment, so he must now confirm that this equipment is in place and fully operational at Dublin Airport in advance of the busy Easter holidays, so that Irish passengers/visitors and their families will not suffer any more closures/disruptions due to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport.”