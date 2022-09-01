Sale of Jameson whiskey surpasses 10 million cases for the first time

THE SALE of Jameson whiskey has surpassed 10 million cases for the first time ever, it has been announced.

In its full year financial results for 2021/2022, Irish Distillers (producer of some of the world's most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys) announced that Jameson had sold 10.4 million cases in the year ending 30 June 2022, up from 8.6 million cases the previous year.

Irish whiskey was also the third-fastest growing category in the US in 2021, selling roughly 5.9 million 9L cases with sales of Jameson representing more than 70% of total Irish whiskey sales. This success continued into FY22 with sales of Jameson outdoing previous records selling 4.5 million cases to the end of June 2022 and setting a new record for the brand in the US.

The return of travel in this period saw the resurgence of Global Travel Retail (+157%) coupled with strong growth in other key markets such as South Africa (+43%), UK (+16%), Ireland (+20%), Poland (+43%) and Spain (+94%).

The continued globalisation of the Jameson brand is also reflected in the brand’s growth in emerging markets including India, Zambia and Bulgaria all of which surpassed the 100K case mark for the first time.

Consumer demand also continues to show more interest in premium products.

The global growth of Irish Distillers’ prestige range (+16%), which includes the Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, Spot and Method and Madness ranges, reflects the increase in consumer appetite for premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys. Redbreast, built on a loyal following of ‘those in the know’, is the largest selling single pot still Irish whiskey in the world, and in FY22 it exceeded the 100K case mark for the first time.

Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO at Irish Distillers said:

“We are immensely proud of the strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys. As evidenced by our results today, our whiskeys continue to go from strength to strength in markets around the world, led by the success of the Jameson brand which surpassed the incredible 10M case milestone in the 2021/2022 financial year.

"The growth that we are seeing in these non-traditional Irish whiskey markets is the result of consistent focus and determined brand building and development. Our strategy has been laser-focused on growing the Jameson brand and awareness of the Irish whiskey category more generally. As the results today show, this has been incredibly successful and has solidified Jameson as a truly global brand."