Software firm to extend operations with £1.4m investment in Derry

A LEADING British software firm will extend its operations in Northern Ireland by opening a £1.4m site in Derry.

The plans will see Cambridge-headquartered Aveva double its workforce in Derry, where it first established itself in 2015, by launching a second site there.

A global leader in industrial software, Aveva will invest £1.4million to create the Research and Development (R&D) centre in the city, which will bring 23 jobs to the region.

“This strategic expansion by Aveva is a strong testament of its confidence in the North West's skilled workforce,” Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy said this week, while visiting Aveva’s existing premises at the Innovation Centre in Derry.

“Supporting research and development is a key priority for me as we work to enhance productivity across the North,” he added.

“This investment and the creation of 23 new jobs is a significant boost for the local economy and aligns perfectly with my regional economic action plan, which aims to promote balanced economic growth across the north.

“Aveva’s long-term investment in Derry reinforces the region’s potential as a leading technology and innovation hub and I am confident this investment will deliver lasting benefits for both the local economy and the north’s position in the global tech landscape.”

Aveva provides its customers with a secure industrial cloud platform, as well as applications to allow them to harness information power and improve collaboration with their customers, suppliers, and partners.

Their planned expansion will focus on the development of products to support the firm’s growth globally, including the growth of its flagship Asset Information Management (AIM) solution.

“Innovation and investment in technology are central to Aveva’s strategy,” Iju Raj, Executive Vice President of R&D at Aveva, said.

“We have multiple R&D locations throughout the globe and have chosen to expand within Northern Ireland due to its strong talent pool, associated links to local universities and successful placement and graduate schemes,” they added.

“Our decision to expand in Derry is a testament to the wealth of talent available in the North West and the support, advice and guidance we’ve received from Invest NI.

“This R&D centre will be crucial for developing products that keep us at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling us to maintain our competitive edge in the global market.”