Cannabis worth £400k seized after 'large factory' discovered in warehouse
CANNABIS worth £400k was seized when police found a large factory spanning two floors of a warehouse in Co. Down.

Officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch and Auto Crime Team arrested two men after the factory was located in the Bangor area yesterday (August 20).

The men, both aged 30, have been arrested for cultivating cannabis and remain in custody.

The cannabis factory discovered in a warehoue in Bangor (Pic: PSNI)

A further £13k was found when a second property in the Newtownabbey area was searched as part of the operation.

“Both males were detained by police in a vehicle leaving the warehouse outside Bangor,” Detective Inspector Kelly, from the PSNI’s Organized Crime Branch, said.

“On entering the premises officers located a large cannabis cultivation spanning two floors,” he added.

“The potential street value of the yield from the cultivation would be in the region of £400,000 per harvest and a considerable amount of time and money has been invested in the enterprise by those involved.

Det Insp Kelly said the discovery “has all the hallmarks of organized crime”.

“This type of criminality is far from victimless, and a considerable policing operation is now ongoing to dismantle the facility,” he explained.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 605 20/08/25.”

