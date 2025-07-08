Tesco will create 400 jobs as it opens 10 new stores across Ireland

TESCO has confirmed it will open 10 new stores across Ireland over the next 12 months.

The British supermarket chain will invest €40m to expand its Tesco Ireland brand it confirmed this week, with the move creating 400 new jobs across the country.

“This €40m investment underscores our commitment to maintaining our position as a leading employer and retailer in Ireland,” Tesco Ireland CEO, Geoff Byrne said.

“Our colleagues are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new team members this year and recognising them with market-leading reward and benefits,” he added.

The expansion will bring Tesco Ireland’s permanent workforce to over 13,500 people.

The jobs being created will include roles for customer assistants, grocery home delivery drivers and line managers.

Some 100 of the new jobs will be created at Tesco’s new Fermoy store in Co. Cork, which is set to open at the end of July.

Among the new store openings, there will be larger supermarkets and smaller Express shops,

It will bring Tesco’s total presence in Ireland to 193 stores.

New Tesco stores are also due to be opened in counties Dublin, Galway, Louth, and Meath.

“Tesco’s announcement today of 400 new jobs stemming from their €40m expansion is an incredible boost for our local towns and the Irish economy,” Ireland’s Employment Minister Peter Burke said.

“The creation of these jobs, particularly with the opening of 10 new stores across several counties including Cork, Dublin, and Galway, is a clear endorsement of Ireland's retail sector and workforce,” he added.

“Our Programme for Government commits to driving balanced regional development and further investment in rural communities, and this multi-million-euro investment is a prime example of positive regional impact.”