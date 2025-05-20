Thriving Northern Irish food distribution firm claims access to UK and EU markets is key to success

A FOOD distribution firm in Northern Ireland is reaping the rewards of having access to both the UK and EU markets.

Lisburn-based PRM says their unique positioning in the North, where the Windsor Framework, a post-Brexit deal struck between Britain and the EU, allows the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and the EU, is driving their success.

“While Brexit brought with it understandable apprehension, there’s no doubt that the Windsor Agreement has unlocked unique advantages for businesses and individuals in Northern Ireland,” Philip Morrow, CEO and Founder of PRM Group, said this week.

“We have found ourselves in a very favourable position perfectly positioned between the UK and EU with full access to both markets,” he explained.

“That’s an enviable place to be, and it’s been instrumental in shaping our investment decisions and future growth,” he added.

“At PRM, it’s allowed us to commit £15 million to expanding our Lisburn headquarters and create over 40 new jobs.”

Mr Morrow believes more businesses in the North should be capitulating on the unique trading advantage their geographical position gives them.

“Businesses here have been handed the key to the best of both worlds and that’s something we should champion, celebrate and capitalise on,” he said.

NI Secretary Hilary Benn recently visited PRM’s offices in Lisburn, as newly released figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency confirmed the economy in the North grew faster than the UK as a whole in the final quarter of 2024.

“PRM’s expansion is a great example of how dual market access is helping Northern Ireland’s businesses to expand and create more jobs,” Mr Benn said.

“With full access to both the UK and EU markets, and now new trade opportunities with the US and India, Northern Ireland is uniquely placed for success,” he added.

“These are tangible benefits that are strengthening Northern Ireland’s economy and creating prosperity.”