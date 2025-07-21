Birmingham Irish charity launches striking summer homelessness appeal
A LONGSTADING Irish charity which supports some of the most vulnerable people in Birmingham has launched a summer homelessness appeal.

SIFA Fireside, a support service for people experiencing homelessness, is calling on the public not to forget those in need during the summer holidays.

SIFA Fireside's latest advertising campaign launched this month

“It’s an unfortunate truth that while the festive season often inspires acts of kindness towards vulnerable people, the same cannot always be said for the months when the weather is warmer, especially when we’re in the middle of a heatwave,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

The organisation has partnered with the Birmingham creative agency One Black Bear, to launch a compelling campaign for summer 2025 which is an extension of their ‘Homelessness Doesn’t Take a Holiday’ fundraiser of 2023.

“During summer, many individuals tend to overlook the plight of people struggling for housing, as if homelessness seems less significant when the sun starts shining,” they said.

“As a result, donations to SIFA Fireside dry up in summer, making it even more challenging for them to continue their vital work supporting those who need it the most.”

They added: “These donations are desperately needed for unrestricted funding to help keep the Homeless Intervention Service going.”

Robb Sheppard, who is Communication Manager at SIFA Fireside, said their latest campaign is “another powerful and thought-provoking idea by One Black Bear”.

“Hopefully it will stop people in their tracks, encourage them to take a second look, and make a donation,” he added.

The organisation is driving awareness of summer homelessness

“These donations will make a big difference to the day-to-day lives of our city’s most vulnerable people.”

Jon Harrison, Creative Partner at One Black Bear said they were “delighted to continue helping SIFA raise awareness of their essential work supporting people facing homelessness in our city”.

“Building on our 'Homelessness doesn't take a holiday' campaign theme, this year's creative really helps draw attention to the conditions experienced by those facing homelessness throughout Birmingham and beyond, while the rest of us enjoy our trips abroad,” he added.

“If you're able to support SIFA by donating, please do."

Visit sifafireside.co.uk/holiday for more information.

