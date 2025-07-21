First look images show Colin Farrell in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player
Entertainment

First look images show Colin Farrell in Netflix’s Ballad of a Small Player

FIRST look images have been released showing Colin Farrell in the new Netflix film Ballad of a Small Player.

The Dublin-born actor stars alongside Fala Chen and Tilda Swinton in the new production, which is directed by Edward Berger.

Colin Farrell in Ballad of a Small Player

Farrell stars as Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler lying low in Macau, China, in the adaptation of the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne.

The Netflix film is set for release next month

The dramatic thriller will open in cinemas in the US on October 15 and in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on October 17, before making its global streaming debut on Netflix on October 29.

The film, written by Rowan Joffe, was shot in China last summer.

