Irish charity serving most vulnerable across London launches mental health initiative
Community

Irish charity serving most vulnerable across London launches mental health initiative

Carol, a Brent Thrive Member (left) and Blerina, the Mental Health & Brent Thrive Lead for Ashford Place, at the launch event

THE London-based Ashford Place charity has launched a new initiative designed to empower clients with mental health needs.

Founded in Cricklewood more than 40 years ago, the Irish charity helps people in Brent experiencing isolation, dementia, mental health and homelessness.

It recently launched its Brent Thrive-led Working Together for a Mental Health Friendly Brent initiative, at the Brent Civic Centre.

The event, hosted by Ashford Place CEO Danny Maher, was well attended by both Brent Thrive members who have lived experience of mental health difficulties in Brent, and community stakeholders, including Mental Health Brent, Brent Multi-Faith Forum and the Jubilee Park (Foundation) charity.

Carol, a Brent Thrive Member (left) and Blerina, the Mental Health & Brent Thrive Lead for Ashford Place, at the launch event

"Brent Thrive was born out of feedback from the people using the mental health services at Ashford Place who during lockdown ensured they were all feeling connected by working with them online, on the phone and now back to face to face,” an Ashford Place spokesperson explained.

“The aim of Brent Thrive is to empower people within the community facing mental health challenges to form a collective power to create meaningful change and to reinvigorate mental health services in the Borough of Brent,” they added.

Speaking at the event, Mr Maher called on everyone - including statutory services, faith communities, residents, businesses, voluntary sector, commissioners and councillors - to join Brent Thrive on a “collective journey of working toward a mental health friendly Brent”.

“Covid has demonstrated how well we have supported each other over the last 18 months,” he said.

“Now, all of us as residents, and agencies need to work together again to create a mental health friendly borough that supports our health and wellbeing.”

See More: Ashford Place, Charity, Irish, London, Mental Health

Related

New wellbeing space revealed by Irish charity serving vulnerable clients in London
News 2 months ago

New wellbeing space revealed by Irish charity serving vulnerable clients in London

By: Fiona Audley

Irish community’s resilience captured in new book documenting highs and lows of life in lockdown
News 6 days ago

Irish community’s resilience captured in new book documenting highs and lows of life in lockdown

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Ambassador commends Wigmore Hall’s John Gilhooly on CBE award in New Year Honours
Culture 6 days ago

Irish Ambassador commends Wigmore Hall’s John Gilhooly on CBE award in New Year Honours

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

"It is now in the hands of the Irish nation": event to mark centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle
News 48 minutes ago

"It is now in the hands of the Irish nation": event to mark centenary of the handover of Dublin Castle

By: Connell McHugh

Golf fans are about to get their own 'Drive to Survive' documentary on Netflix
Sport 1 hour ago

Golf fans are about to get their own 'Drive to Survive' documentary on Netflix

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Simon Zebo will play in Munster's crucial European clash after panel ruling
Sport 2 hours ago

Simon Zebo will play in Munster's crucial European clash after panel ruling

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tom Cruise 'nearly had his arm broken' by walking stick after argument in Kerry pub
News 2 hours ago

Tom Cruise 'nearly had his arm broken' by walking stick after argument in Kerry pub

By: Irish Post

Liz Truss to host Maroš Šefčovič for first meeting as lead negotiator of Brexit
News 2 hours ago

Liz Truss to host Maroš Šefčovič for first meeting as lead negotiator of Brexit

By: Connell McHugh