Irish charity serving most vulnerable across London launches mental health initiative

THE London-based Ashford Place charity has launched a new initiative designed to empower clients with mental health needs.

Founded in Cricklewood more than 40 years ago, the Irish charity helps people in Brent experiencing isolation, dementia, mental health and homelessness.

It recently launched its Brent Thrive-led Working Together for a Mental Health Friendly Brent initiative, at the Brent Civic Centre.

The event, hosted by Ashford Place CEO Danny Maher, was well attended by both Brent Thrive members who have lived experience of mental health difficulties in Brent, and community stakeholders, including Mental Health Brent, Brent Multi-Faith Forum and the Jubilee Park (Foundation) charity.

"Brent Thrive was born out of feedback from the people using the mental health services at Ashford Place who during lockdown ensured they were all feeling connected by working with them online, on the phone and now back to face to face,” an Ashford Place spokesperson explained.

“The aim of Brent Thrive is to empower people within the community facing mental health challenges to form a collective power to create meaningful change and to reinvigorate mental health services in the Borough of Brent,” they added.

Speaking at the event, Mr Maher called on everyone - including statutory services, faith communities, residents, businesses, voluntary sector, commissioners and councillors - to join Brent Thrive on a “collective journey of working toward a mental health friendly Brent”.

“Covid has demonstrated how well we have supported each other over the last 18 months,” he said.

“Now, all of us as residents, and agencies need to work together again to create a mental health friendly borough that supports our health and wellbeing.”